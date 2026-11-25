Moscow Exchange (MOEX), based in Russia, plans to list Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT), which is scheduled for the 1st of December. The dollar-pegged stablecoin will be taxed at 22 percent value-added tax (VAT) in the first month of trading, as per the announcement. According to the rules of cryptocurrency trading at the exchange, the three cryptocurrencies will be traded in the first stage of implementation, with financial intermediaries anticipated to offer access to clients once their trading systems are ready.

USDT Faces Different Tax Treatment Under Russia's Digital Asset Rules

The National Clearing Center (NCC), responsible for clearing and settling transactions at the Moscow Exchange, plans to impose VAT on the buying, selling, and swapping of USDT from December 1 to December 31, 2026. Both transactions in Bitcoin and Ethereum will be taxed differently in accordance with existing legislation in Russia because both of these coins are recognised as digital currencies in this country.

Plans for launching cryptocurrency trading have been underway since the new Russian law on digital assets came into force on September 1. The Moscow Exchange plans to use its stock exchange infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading; several financial market professionals are already testing the platform before its official launch.

Customer orders would be placed through their brokerages, while the custody of cryptocurrencies would be managed by the registered digital depositories. The trading process would operate according to the extended stock market working hours of the exchange, that is, from 6:50 am to 11:50 pm Moscow time.

In accordance with market information provided by the National Clearing Center, the platform will provide cryptocurrency transactions that include settlement on the same day and the following day. Swap transactions will be accessible to participants, thus allowing them to control their liquidity.

The reason behind the different approach of the Moscow Exchange to the three cryptocurrencies lies in the legal status of those assets according to Russian law. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum do not have a central issuer, USDT is issued by Tether and is classified as "foreign digital instruments." Article 146 of the Russian Tax Code does not include the sale of digital currencies in the scope of VAT. Nevertheless, there is no corresponding exemption for foreign digital instruments.