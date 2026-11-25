The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to launch early next year as the company's latest flagship. The purported handset has been in the rumour mill lately, with reports revealing concerning details about its camera system. According to a new leak, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could retain the same wired charging speed as its predecessor. It was sighted on a certification platform, which reveals its charging speed along with the regional versions for different markets.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Charging Details Surface

The CB certificate, numbered DK-188396-UL, was issued by UL Solutions (Demko) on November 17, 2026, and is marked valid (via @ZionsAnvin). It covers a mobile phone tested under the IEC 62368-1:2023 safety standard, with national differences applicable to the EU group, Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

The listing includes the model number SM-S958, which is associated with the Galaxy S27 Ultra. For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra carries the SM-S948 model number series. Several regional model numbers are also mentioned, which suggests that the South Korean tech conglomerate may be preparing different versions of the handset for multiple markets.

The most notable detail is the rated input of 20.0V DC and 3.0A. This works out to a maximum rated input of 60W. This means the upcoming flagship could miss out on an upgrade on this front, retaining the wired charging capability of the Galaxy S26 Ultra rather than introducing a faster charging system.

The certification does not mention wireless charging speeds or confirm whether a charging adapter will be included in the retail box.

The certification also adds to the growing list of details that have surfaced about Samsung's next-generation flagship. According to a recent leak, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could lose its dedicated 3x telephoto camera and laser autofocus module. Tipster Ice Universe also claimed that the handset could feature a redesigned horizontal camera island.

Notably, Samsung has used laser autofocus on its Ultra phones since the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although it isn't the only autofocus option the company offers. Some of its other flagship phones use systems built into the camera sensor instead.