OpenAI and Cisco have introduced Shirudo, an open-source security tool that aims to protect Linux systems from cyberattacks while developers work on permanent fixes. The tool uses eBPF technology to block attempts to exploit known vulnerabilities without taking applications offline or restarting systems. It also allows AI agents to help security teams find vulnerabilities, develop temporary protections and test them before deployment, giving organisations a way to address security threats without disrupting their services.

Shirudo: OpenAI and Cisco's New Tool Aims to Protect Linux Systems From Attacks

Shirudo uses eBPF, a Linux technology that allows small programmes to run at specific points inside the operating system, according to the announcement. OpenAI says this lets it monitor suspicious activity and apply security protections to running systems.

The tool is designed to help companies protect their systems while permanent software patches are being developed and deployed. This can take days or weeks, and blocking an entire system operation to prevent an attack could also disrupt legitimate requests. Shirudo uses temporary safeguards, called shields, to stop attackers from exploiting a vulnerability without blocking legitimate activity. Once approved by an operator, a shield can be deployed without taking the service offline.

OpenAI and Cisco have designed Shirudo to support AI agents that can investigate vulnerabilities, develop shields and test them against exploits and real workloads. Security teams decide which protections are deployed. The tool also includes cryptographically signed shields, eBPF verification and hardware-backed checks using a Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

OpenAI also demonstrated Shirudo using Codex. In a controlled test, the coding agent created a shield against a Java4Shell exploit targeting a running Elasticsearch service. The shield is said to have added a check to Java's Base64 decoder to catch the malicious input, allowing Elasticsearch to keep running without a restart.

Shirudo is being released as an open-source project, with its code available for developers and security researchers to examine and contribute to. It uses the BSD 2-Clause licence, while its BPF programmes are covered by both BSD and GPL licences.