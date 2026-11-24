Until a few years ago, shoppers opted for basic feature phones for their parents. Now, the situation has changed, and 5G smartphones are relevant for seniors in India, as many day-to-day activities, healthcare services and banking have shifted to digital platforms. Having a reliable device to stay connected with family members and friends, shop online, access medical consultations, and avail essential services like quick delivery and food delivery will make their lives easier. It can be particularly useful for senior citizens living alone.

Here we have listed the best 5G mobile phones worth considering for parents and senior citizens in India under Rs. 20,000. Our picks include the Realme P3 5G, HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and iQOO Z11 Lite.

Realme P3 5G

Realme P3 5G is a suitable option for older adults in India. Priced under Rs. 20,000 in India, this model sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 5G features a 6,000mAh battery and offers 45W wired fast charging. It carries a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,000mAh battery; 45W wired charging

Realme P3 5G Price in India

The Realme P3 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs. 19,499. You can buy it in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver shades.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is an affordable option with 5G connectivity. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and a Unisoc T8300 chipset. This budget model has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. Redmi has promised to provide four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for this model.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T8300

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 32-megapixel primary camera

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,300mAh, 15W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is another strong option for parents and senior citizens to access internet-based calling, location sharing and messaging apps. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (‎1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits HBM peak brightness. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. Samsung has assured six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Galaxy M17 5G sports an Exynos 1330 chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It boasts a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED, up to 90Hz

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1330

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 5-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery; 25W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is launched in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black shades.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G is another capable model older adults can buy to access multiple online services. It has a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. It was launched with Android 16 out of the box and is confirmed to receive two years of security updates.

On the rear, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G comes with Indus AI by Sarvam, offering smart assistance across more than 22 Indian languages. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 64-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,000mAh battery; 33W wired charging

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Price

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G costs Rs. 16,599 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 17,699. You can get it in Silver Mist, Aqua Green and Cosmic Purple colour options.

iQOO Z11 Lite

Older adults in India can also consider the iQOO Z11 Lite with a 120Hz refresh rate display, which makes reading messages and viewing photographs more comfortable. It features a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel and offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. This smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also carries a 5-megapixel front camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch HD LCD, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 0.08-megapixel

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 44W wired charging

iQOO Z11 Lite Price in India

The iQOO Z11 Lite is listed at Rs. 17,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. It is available in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame shades.