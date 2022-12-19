Honor 80 GT is just a week away from its launch in China. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the launch date for the latest handset in the Honor 80 lineup via a teaser poster on Weibo. It has also teased the design of the smartphone. Honor confirmed that the handset will be unveiled in China next week. The announcement was made via Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website.

According to the teaser poster shared by the company, the company will unveil the Honor 80 GT on December 26 in China at 7:30 pm local time (5pm IST). It has also revealed some of the key specs and designs of the upcoming phone. The handset will feature a triple camera setup on its back. The company has also teased the launch of a tablet, believed to be the Honor Pad V8 Pro along with the Honor 80 GT.

The poster teasing the launch of the Honor 80 GT and a new tablet

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Meanwhile, the device has also been spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website a few days back alongside an Honor 80 Pro "flat display" variant. The handsets were listed with model numbers AGT-AN00 and ANB-AN00.

Additionally, the Honor 80 GT is said to be powered by the low-frequency version of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 coupled with 16 GB of RAM. The phone is likely to feature an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The main camera will be 54-megapixel equipped with the Sony IMX800 as the main snapper, according to the teaser poster shared by the company. It may carry support for 66W fast charging.

The purported Honor 80 Pro "flat display" variant which is also expected to be launched at the event, is said to come with similar features to the Honor 80 Pro that was launched in November. The latter is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The existing Honor 80 Pro has a 6.78-inch curved OLED display, with a 1224x2700 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness.

