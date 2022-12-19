Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5: Expected Specifications, Features

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch teaser has also shared key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China in October

Highlights
  • The handset will launch alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G
  • The Redmi Note 12 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Redmi claims the smartphone is the thinnest in the Redmi Note Pro lineup

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch date has been set for January 5, and the company's handset will make its debut alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The company announced on Monday that its midrange smartphone will be launched in the country as part of the Note 12 series. The Note 12 series, which includes the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro +, first launched in China back in October. Redmi's teaser image says that the Note 12 Pro 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The teaser image on the Redmi website confirms the January 5 launch date and showcases a triple rear camera setup on the handset. The Redmi teaser focusses on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G's camera capabilities, hinting at a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation support. Notably, the Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G is also set to launch on the same day.

The teaser also mentions a “Pro AMOLED” display, with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. Redmi has also revealed that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Although the smartphone manufacturer has not specified any details about the battery and fast charging capabilities, it claims that Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G users will be able to get a full day's worth of charge in 15 minutes.

The company also claims that the upcoming phone will be the thinnest Redmi Note Pro handset ever and will feature a “flagship haptic experience.”

The Redmi Note 12 series launched in China on October 27. Although there is no word on the pricing for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in India, the handset is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. Redmi has not specified if the handset will be available in multiple colour variants and RAM + internal storage configurations in India.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
