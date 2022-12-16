Technology News
  Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected

Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected

The Honor 80 Pro, the top-of-the-line variant of the Honor 80 series which launched in China recently, features a curved display.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 December 2022 20:04 IST
Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor 80 Pro (above) could soon be getting a new variant

Highlights
  • The original Honor 80 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • According to the 3C listing, both devices could support 5G networks
  • The new variant of the Honor 80 Pro could support 33W fast charging

Honor 80 series, which includes the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 SE, was recently launched in China. According to a recent report, a couple of new models could be on their way for the Honor 80 series. Two new Honor phones, believed to be the Honor 80 GT and a flat screen variant of the Honor 80 Pro, have been reportedly spotted on the China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Notably, the original Honor 80 Pro launched with a curved display.

The 3C listing, first spotted by Gizmochina, mentions two new Honor devices with model numbers AGT-AN00 and ANB-AN00. Gadgets360 was able to confirm the listings on the 3C website. As per the report, the two phone models are expected to launch on December 26 as the Honor 80 GT and the Honor 80 Pro flat display variant. The 3C listing also hints that both handsets will be 5G-enabled and could support 33W fast charging. The report further states that the Honor 80 GT and the new variant of the Honor 80 Pro could be powered by a lower frequency version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

3c honor 3c honorThe original Honor 80 Pro that launched in November was also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset features a 6.78-inch curved OLED display, with a 1224x2700 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness.

In the camera department, the Honor 80 Pro has a triple rear camera setup led by a 160-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/ macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset also features a pill-shaped cut-out on the front that houses a 50-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Honor 80 series went on sale on December 9 in China. The Chinese manufacturer has not yet confirmed any dates for the availability of the handsets in other markets.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Honor, Honor 80, Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected
