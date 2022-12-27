Technology News
Honor 80 GT is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for its base model.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor 80 GT feature a 54-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor 80 GT packs a 4,800mAh battery, 66W fast charging support
  • The handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2
  • The Honor 80 GT runs on Android 12-based MagicOS 7.0

Honor 80 GT was launched in China on Monday. This latest entry into the Honor 80 series sits between the Honor 80 Pro and the standard variant. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This new Honor smartphone gets a 54-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The Honor 80 GT packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W Super Fast Charge support.

Honor 80 GT price, availability

The Honor 80 GT is available to purchase in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000). This Honor smartphone is offered in Interstellar Black, Light Rain Meteor, and Streaming Mirror (translated) colour options.

Honor 80 GT specifications, features

This smartphone boots Android 12 with the MagicOS 7.0 skin on top. It gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The Honor 80 GT packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. It is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor 80 GT features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 54-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. This camera configuration is capable of recording 4K videos and includes electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. It features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that is capable of recording full-HD videos.

It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W Super Fast Charge. The Honor 80 GT is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 support. The smartphone also features face recognition and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 GT specifications, Honor 80 GT price, Honor
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
