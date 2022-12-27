Honor 80 GT was launched in China on Monday. This latest entry into the Honor 80 series sits between the Honor 80 Pro and the standard variant. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This new Honor smartphone gets a 54-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The Honor 80 GT packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W Super Fast Charge support.

Honor 80 GT price, availability

The Honor 80 GT is available to purchase in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000). This Honor smartphone is offered in Interstellar Black, Light Rain Meteor, and Streaming Mirror (translated) colour options.

Honor 80 GT specifications, features

This smartphone boots Android 12 with the MagicOS 7.0 skin on top. It gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The Honor 80 GT packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. It is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor 80 GT features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 54-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. This camera configuration is capable of recording 4K videos and includes electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. It features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that is capable of recording full-HD videos.

It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W Super Fast Charge. The Honor 80 GT is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 support. The smartphone also features face recognition and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.