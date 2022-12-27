Honor launched a host of new products, including the Honor 80 GT smartphone, at an event in China on Monday. The Chinese manufacturer also announced its latest fitness tracker, the Honor Band 7. The fitness band features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and the company claims that the Honor Band 7 can last up to 14 days on a single full charge under typical usage scenarios. The Honor Band 7 will be available in three different colourways and will come with silicone straps. The fitness band also includes 24/7 blood oxygen level monitoring and 96 different sports modes.

Honor Band 7 price, availability

The Honor Band 7 has been priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in China, but is currently available for a discounted pre-sale price of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300). The fitness band is already up for pre-sale on the Honor website and is expected to go on sale starting January 6.

The Honor Band 7 is available in three different colour variants — Cedar Blue, Magic Night Black, and Rose Pink.

Honor Band 7 specifications

The Honor Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, with 2.5D curved glass and 282 pixels per inch. It is compatible with Android 9.0 and above and iOS 11.0 and above. The fitness band features 96 different sports mode, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate, and sleep trackers.

The band includes an accelerometer, a gyro sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. The Honor Band 7 gets 5ATM water resistant rating, which means it is water resistant to up to 50 metres in depth for 10 minutes. The band also includes a magnetic pole thimble charging port and supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz data connections.

Honor has not specified battery capacity, but it claims the Band 7 can last up to 14 days under typical use and up to 10 days under heavy use.

The Honor Band 7 measures 43mmx25.4mmx10.99mm in size and weighs approximately 18 grams, excluding the weight of the silicone strap.

