Technology News

BTC, ETH Open with Small Losses, Price Chart Shows Some Profits as Well

Bitcoin opened with a 0.29 percent loss today. The price of BTC is yet again, hovers close to the mark of $16,858 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 10:56 IST
BTC, ETH Open with Small Losses, Price Chart Shows Some Profits as Well

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

The market valuation of the crypto sector stands at $812 billion

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Tron saw losses
  • DOGE, SHIB also failed to see gains
  • Uniswap, Cosmos saw profits

The crypto price charts, indicated losses for a big bunch of cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, December 27. Bitcoin opened with a 0.29 percent loss today. The price of BTC yet again hovers close to the mark of $16,858 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh) on both national as well as international exchanges. As per Glassnode, the exchange withdrawals of Bitcoin have sunk to a seven-month low. The oldest cryptocurrency is not seeing any price fluctuations anymore, which many are calling the ‘Do Nothing December' for BTC.

Ether also opened with a mini loss of 0.32 percent. The price of ETH, at the time of writing, stood at $1,223 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

A plethora of other altcoins also have joined BTC and ETH on the loss trail, as the year inches closer to a dramatic wrap.

These include stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

Other popular cryptocurrencies including Binance Coin, Tron, Solana, Avalanche, Leo, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink — also recorded losses.

Amid the rough market momentum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also failed to add any profits to their kitties.

Amid profit-minting cryptocurrencies, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, and Litecoin — marked their names.

Uniswap, Cosmos, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, and Bitcoin SV also maintained greens on the price charts.

In the last 24 hours, the global crypto market cap crawled up the price ladder by just 0.02 percent. As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market valuation currently stands at $812.94 billion (roughly Rs. 67,22,363 crore).

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Tron, Solana, Avalanche, Leo, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Litcoin, Uniswap, Cosmos, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Bitcoin SV
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor 80 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6.67-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Open with Small Losses, Price Chart Shows Some Profits as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Teasers Show Off Back Panel With Hasselblad Branded Cameras
  4. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in January 2023
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, May Launch Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  7. Data of 40 Crore Twitter Users, Including Sundar Pichai, on Sale: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Said to Get Brightness, Cooling Performance Boost
  9. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Right to Repair Online Portal, NTH Mobile App, More Announced by Piyush Goyal
  2. Fidelity Plans to Expand in NFT and Metaverse Sectors, Trademark Filings Show
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to See Boost in Display Brightness, Battery, Cooling Performance
  4. Twitter Hack: Private Data of 40 Crore Users Up for Sale; Hacker Extorting CEO Elon Musk: Report
  5. Lava X3 (2022) to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Nears $900 Million, Scales Rs. 300 Crore in India
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Design Teased in Official Renders; Hasselblad Branded Triple Rear Cameras Shown
  8. BTC, ETH Open with Small Losses, Price Chart Shows Some Profits as Well
  9. Honor 80 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6.67-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Jio True 5G Rolls Out in Select Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Entire State to Get 5G by December 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.