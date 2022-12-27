BTC, ETH Open with Small Losses, Price Chart Shows Some Profits as Well

The crypto price charts, indicated losses for a big bunch of cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, December 27. Bitcoin opened with a 0.29 percent loss today. The price of BTC yet again hovers close to the mark of $16,858 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh) on both national as well as international exchanges. As per Glassnode, the exchange withdrawals of Bitcoin have sunk to a seven-month low. The oldest cryptocurrency is not seeing any price fluctuations anymore, which many are calling the ‘Do Nothing December' for BTC.

Ether also opened with a mini loss of 0.32 percent. The price of ETH, at the time of writing, stood at $1,223 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

A plethora of other altcoins also have joined BTC and ETH on the loss trail, as the year inches closer to a dramatic wrap.

These include stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

Other popular cryptocurrencies including Binance Coin, Tron, Solana, Avalanche, Leo, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink — also recorded losses.

Amid the rough market momentum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also failed to add any profits to their kitties.

Amid profit-minting cryptocurrencies, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, and Litecoin — marked their names.

Uniswap, Cosmos, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, and Bitcoin SV also maintained greens on the price charts.

In the last 24 hours, the global crypto market cap crawled up the price ladder by just 0.02 percent. As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market valuation currently stands at $812.94 billion (roughly Rs. 67,22,363 crore).

