Honor 90 Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 40,000; Launch Expected Soon

Honor 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2023 11:18 IST
Honor 90 Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 40,000; Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Honor 90

Honor 90 is equipped with a triple camera setup

  • Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ dispaly
  • Madhav Sheth leads Honor's operations in India
  • Honor 90 was launched with an initial price tag of CNY 2,499

Honor 90 is expected to launch in India soon, but ahead of its official release, the pricing of the phone has been tipped online. The upcoming model is expected to debut in the mid-premium segment. The Honor 90 was launched in China in May alongside the Honor 90 Pro. The Honor 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The launch of the Honor 90 would mark the comeback of Honor after being inactive in the Indian smartphone arena for the last three years. Realme's former CEO, Madhav Sheth, will lead Honor's operations in India.

As per a report by The Mobile Indian, the Honor 90 will be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India. In this price segment, the handset could compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and Poco F5 5G.

In China, Honor 90 was launched with an initial price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively.

Honor 90 specifications (expected)

The Chinese variant of the Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 512GB of onboard storage.

Honor 90 is equipped with a triple camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front camera as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

The launch of Honor 90 would mark the re-entry of the company into the smartphone segment in India after a hiatus of three years. Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei, had withdrawn its operations from India in 2020. Madhav Sheth, who stepped down in June as Realme Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy, will lead Honor's operations in India.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor 90, Honor 90 Price in India, Honor 90 Specifications, Honor, Honor India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 90 Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 40,000; Launch Expected Soon
