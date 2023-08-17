Honor is all set to present a keynote at IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin) in Berlin on September 1. It is being highly anticipated that the Honor Magic V2 could make its global debut during the event. Now, several tipsters have claimed that there might be additional foldable devices showcased at the yearly show, including the Magic V2 Lite and Honor Magic V2 Slim. Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei, is expected to release the Honor Magic V2 Lite (or Youth Edition in Chinese) as a toned-down version of the Honor Magic V2, which went official in China in July. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. SoC.

Several tipsters on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (via Playfuldroid) suggested that Honor Magic V2 Lite and Honor Magic V2 Slim will go official during the IFA during the first week of September.

A tipster named Wangzai knows everything (translated from Chinese) had claimed that Honor Magic V2 Lite aka Honor Magic V2 Youth Edition will run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will cost around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000). It is said to be positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Honor Magic V2.

Another tipster @RODENT950 on X (formerly Twitter) posted that Honor Magic V Slim is on its way to the market. It is speculated to arrive with a thin build, vertical hinge, and an outward folding design. It reportedly bagged certification from MIIT in China with the codename “Victoria'. The Honor Magic V Flip, the first clamshell foldable from Honor is also said to be in the works. The tipster also mentioned Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro, Magic 6 Ultimate, and Magic OS 8.0.

Honor hasn't yet announced any details about its upcoming foldable handsets so far. Therefore, it is recommended to take these details with a pinch of salt.

The Honor Magic V2 was launched in China in July with a price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB variant. It sports a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2,344x2,156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,060x2,376 pixels) LTPO outer panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter at the front. The foldable is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company's 66W charging technology.

