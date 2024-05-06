iQoo Z9x 5G is set to launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the model alongside some availability details. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya has also revealed the design and colourway of the upcoming model. The design appears similar to the Chinese version of the handset. The Indian variant will likely share similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart as well. The iQoo Z9x 5G was recently spotted on the company India website.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that the iQoo Z9x 5G will launch in India on May 16. The poster also revealed the back panel design of the upcoming smartphone. The phone appears in a light green colour option with a feather-like pattern. A squarish, slightly raised camera module with rounded edges is seen in the top left corner. This holds two camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The right edge of the handset is seen with the power button and volume rockers.

Another post on X from iQoo India confirms the Amazon availability of the iQoo Z9x 5G in India. We are likely to find out more about the Indian variant of the handset closer to the launch.

The iQoo Z9x 5G launched in China with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset features a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD display and a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

In China, the iQoo Z9x 5G starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing, and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

