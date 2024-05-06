Technology News

iQoo Z9x 5G India Launch Set for May 16; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed

iQoo Z9x 5G Indian variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 May 2024 12:56 IST
iQoo Z9x 5G India Launch Set for May 16; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9x 5G teased in a light green colourway

  • iQoo Z9x 5G Indian variant is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The phone was recently spotted on the company's accessories support page
  • The iQoo Z9x 5G is seen with a similar design as the Chinese model
iQoo Z9x 5G is set to launch in India soon. The company has confirmed the launch date of the model alongside some availability details. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya has also revealed the design and colourway of the upcoming model. The design appears similar to the Chinese version of the handset. The Indian variant will likely share similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart as well. The iQoo Z9x 5G was recently spotted on the company India website.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that the iQoo Z9x 5G will launch in India on May 16. The poster also revealed the back panel design of the upcoming smartphone. The phone appears in a light green colour option with a feather-like pattern. A squarish, slightly raised camera module with rounded edges is seen in the top left corner. This holds two camera sensors and an LED flash unit. The right edge of the handset is seen with the power button and volume rockers.

Another post on X from iQoo India confirms the Amazon availability of the iQoo Z9x 5G in India. We are likely to find out more about the Indian variant of the handset closer to the launch. 

The iQoo Z9x 5G launched in China with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset features a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD display and a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

In China, the iQoo Z9x 5G starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is offered in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing, and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Z9x 5G, iQoo Z9x 5G India launch, iQoo Z9x 5G Specifications, iQoo Z9 5G series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
