Honor Magic V Flip 2 will be unveiled in China later this month. After it revealed the launch date for is next foldable phone, the company has revealed the design of the Magic V Flip 2 and teased its colour options. Among all the colourways, one of the upcoming variants is designed by fashion designer Jimmy Choo. Several key specifications of the purported clamshell foldable had previously surfaced online. The smartphone will succeed the existing Honor Magic V Flip, which was unveiled in the country in June 2024.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Date, Specifications

The upcoming Honor Magic V Flip 2 will launch in China on August 21 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST), according to a Weibo post from the smartphone maker. The post added that the handset is currently available for pre-reservations in the country via the official website and select e-commerce platforms.

The official listing for the Honor Magic V Flip 2 showcases the handset in four colour options— blue, grey, purple, and white. The standout sparkling blue variant is designed by Jimmy Choo, with his name engraved on its hinge. The grey model features a matte finish, while the purple and white editions sport a distinctive marble-patterned design.

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 appears to have an edge-to-edge cover screen. Unlike the preceding model, the upcoming handset appears to have two outward-facing cameras of the same size. In the Honor Magic V Flip, the main camera is placed in a bigger slot than the ultrawide camera. The main foldable display of the Magic V Flip 2 has very slim, uniform bezels with a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

According to a recent leak, the Honor Magic V Flip 2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LTPO inner screen, a 4-inch Full-HD+ LTPO cover display, and a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary rear sensor. The handset will likely feature a 5,500mAh battery, which would make it the largest battery ever in a clamshell foldable. It may support 80W wired fast charging.