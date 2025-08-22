Honor Magic V Flip 2 was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery, and it is equipped with a 200-megapixel outward-facing camera, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It sports a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED foldable inner screen and a 4-inch OLED LTPO cover display. The handset arrives as a successor to the Honor Magic V Flip, which packed a 4,310mAh battery.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 Price, Availability

Honor Magic V Flip 2 price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 66,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) and CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 79,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB version is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 91,300).

The phone is currently available to preorder in the country, via the Honor e-store as well as select e-commerce sites, in Dawn Purple, Dream Weaver Blue, Moon Shadow White and Titanium Air Grey (translated from Chinese) shades. It will go on sale starting August 28.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 comes with a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ (1,232×2,868 pixels) OLED LTPO primary inner display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,320Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness level. It has a 4-inch LTPO OLED outer screen with a 1,200×1,092 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming rate, and up to 3,600 nits brightness level.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.1.

You get a 200-megapixel primary outward-facing camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, on Honor's latest foldable phone. There's a 50-megapixel selfie snapper on the inside. Both the inner and outer cameras support 4K video recording.

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings. The phone measures 167.1×86.5×6.9mm when open and weighs 193g.