Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic V Flip 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and he handset is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 10:34 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V Flip 2 is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V Flip 2 comes with a 6.82-inch main screen
  • The handset sports a 4-inch cover display
  • The Honor Magic V Flip 2 has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Honor Magic V Flip 2 was launched in China on Thursday. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery, and it is equipped with a 200-megapixel outward-facing camera, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It sports a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED foldable inner screen and a 4-inch OLED LTPO cover display. The handset arrives as a successor to the Honor Magic V Flip, which packed a 4,310mAh battery.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 Price, Availability

Honor Magic V Flip 2 price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 66,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants cost CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,000) and CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 79,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB version is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 91,300).

The phone is currently available to preorder in the country, via the Honor e-store as well as select e-commerce sites, in Dawn Purple, Dream Weaver Blue, Moon Shadow White and Titanium Air Grey (translated from Chinese) shades. It will go on sale starting August 28.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 comes with a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ (1,232×2,868 pixels) OLED LTPO primary inner display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,320Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness level. It has a 4-inch LTPO OLED outer screen with a 1,200×1,092 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming rate, and up to 3,600 nits brightness level.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, with paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage. It ships with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.1.

You get a 200-megapixel primary outward-facing camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, on Honor's latest foldable phone. There's a 50-megapixel selfie snapper on the inside. Both the inner and outer cameras support 4K video recording. 

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is claimed to meet IP58 and IP59 dust and water resistance ratings. The phone measures 167.1×86.5×6.9mm when open and weighs 193g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
