The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on August 20. With almost a week to go, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has taken wraps off of the upcoming book-style foldable handset in its lineup, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google has teased the design of the phone in a new video and it does not appear to be too different from the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Teaser

Google teased the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a new video titled “Open” which showcases a handful of its glamour shots. In one of the frames, we get a side view of the handset which reveals a visibly protruding camera island that occupies a distinct space on the back of the book-style foldable, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Other shots reveal antenna bands that run around the top and bottom parts of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It appears to have rounded corners. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the handset while the left side is left clean.

The last frame we get in the teaser video is of the foldable handset's screen. At first glance, it looks to sport a similar aspect ratio as last year. We can also see the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the inner screen, and it is still aligned to the right instead of being centred.

Lastly, the wallpaper suggests that it could be the Moonstone colour option of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the teaser video. No other details have been revealed.

Notably, this is not the first teaser that we have seen from Google in the days leading up to its August 20 launch event. Last month, the Alphabet-owned company shared a teaser video which showcased the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro and also confirmed its moniker.

Earlier this month, Google also appeared to take a dig at Apple while highlighting the delay in the rollout of the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence upgrades to Siri.