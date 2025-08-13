Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come with iterative design changes over its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 August 2025 09:46 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20

Photo Credit: Google

The foldable handset appears to have been teased in a Moonstone colourway

Highlights
  • The Pixel 10 Pro Fold design looks similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • The inner screen has a right-aligned hole-punch selfie camera
  • The teaser shows the rumoured Moonstone colour option of the phone
Advertisement

The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on August 20. With almost a week to go, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has taken wraps off of the upcoming book-style foldable handset in its lineup, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google has teased the design of the phone in a new video and it does not appear to be too different from the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Teaser

Google teased the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a new video titled “Open” which showcases a handful of its glamour shots. In one of the frames, we get a side view of the handset which reveals a visibly protruding camera island that occupies a distinct space on the back of the book-style foldable, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Other shots reveal antenna bands that run around the top and bottom parts of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It appears to have rounded corners. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the handset while the left side is left clean.

The last frame we get in the teaser video is of the foldable handset's screen. At first glance, it looks to sport a similar aspect ratio as last year. We can also see the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the inner screen, and it is still aligned to the right instead of being centred.

Lastly, the wallpaper suggests that it could be the Moonstone colour option of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the teaser video. No other details have been revealed.

Notably, this is not the first teaser that we have seen from Google in the days leading up to its August 20 launch event. Last month, the Alphabet-owned company shared a teaser video which showcased the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro and also confirmed its moniker.

Earlier this month, Google also appeared to take a dig at Apple while highlighting the delay in the rollout of the highly anticipated Apple Intelligence upgrades to Siri.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Colour Options, Google Pixel 10, Google, Made by Google, Made by Google 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Perplexity Reportedly Offers to Buy Google Chrome for More Than Its Own Valuation

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Book Tickets to Watch PM Modi's Speech on Independence Day This Way
  5. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  6. Perplexity Reportedly Offers to Buy Google Chrome for $34.5 Billion
  7. Flipkart Independence Day Sale Starts Soon: Deals on Laptops Revealed
  8. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  9. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  10. What Is the 'Goldilocks Zone' Where Planets Could Support Life?
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low on Vijay Sales: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launch Date Set for August 21; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Officially Teased Ahead of Launch on August 20
  4. Perplexity Reportedly Offers to Buy Google Chrome for More Than Its Own Valuation
  5. Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
  6. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  7. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  8. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  9. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  10. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »