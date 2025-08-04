Technology News
Honor Magic V Flip 2 Battery, Charging Details Leaked by Tipster; Said to Feature Segment's Largest Battery

Honor Magic V Flip 2 is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 19:23 IST
Honor Magic V Flip 2 Battery, Charging Details Leaked by Tipster; Said to Feature Segment's Largest Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V Flip (pictured) packs a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V Flip 2 may sport a 4-inch cover display
  • The handset may get a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch main sensor
  • The Honor Magic V Flip 2 could launch in August
Honor Magic V Flip 2 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the company's Magic V Flip clamshell foldable, which was unveiled in June 2024. The purported smartphone is expected to come with a sub-flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It is expected to feature a larger battery, improved charging speed and significantly improved cameras. A tipster has now leaked the battery size and charging details of the upcoming phone. The company has yet to confirm the launch details of the handset.

Honor Magic V Flip 2 Battery, Charging Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 will likely feature a 5,500mAh battery. If this claim is accurate, it will be the biggest battery in a clamshell foldable handset to date, including its predecessor and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.honor magic v flip 2 dcs inline vflip2

The upcoming smartphone is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. Notably, the Honor Magic V Flip is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery and it supports 25W fast charging.

An older leak from the same tipster claimed that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 may come with a sub-flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It could be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The handset will likely sport a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LTPO inner screen and a 4-inch full-HD+ LTPO cover display. For optics, it could get a dual outer camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor. The handset is expected to launch in China in August.

The current Honor Magic V Flip has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6.80-inch main display and a 4-inch outer screen. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In China, it starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option and goes up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the 12GB + 1TB variant.  

Honor Magic V Flip

Honor Magic V Flip

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
