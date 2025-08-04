Honor Magic V Flip 2 is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.
Photo Credit: Honor
Honor Magic V Flip 2 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the company's Magic V Flip clamshell foldable, which was unveiled in June 2024. The purported smartphone is expected to come with a sub-flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It is expected to feature a larger battery, improved charging speed and significantly improved cameras. A tipster has now leaked the battery size and charging details of the upcoming phone. The company has yet to confirm the launch details of the handset.
Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 will likely feature a 5,500mAh battery. If this claim is accurate, it will be the biggest battery in a clamshell foldable handset to date, including its predecessor and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.
The upcoming smartphone is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. Notably, the Honor Magic V Flip is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery and it supports 25W fast charging.
An older leak from the same tipster claimed that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 may come with a sub-flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It could be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The handset will likely sport a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LTPO inner screen and a 4-inch full-HD+ LTPO cover display. For optics, it could get a dual outer camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor. The handset is expected to launch in China in August.
The current Honor Magic V Flip has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6.80-inch main display and a 4-inch outer screen. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In China, it starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option and goes up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the 12GB + 1TB variant.
