Honor Showcases First Silicon-Carbon Smartphone Battery With Higher Capacity at MWC 2023

The new battery is claimed to deliver several advantages over the current technology used in most smartphones

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2023 12:31 IST
Honor also announced its Magic 5 Pro smartphone at MWC 2023

  • Honor’s silicon-carbon battery is 12.8 percent more energy dense
  • It claims to offer space savings in smartphone design
  • Honor also claims that its technology can offer higher battery capacity

Honor at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Spain, announced what it claims to be the industry's first silicon-carbon battery. While it wasn't a standalone announcement, it is a big deal in the smartphone space as few companies have sought to switch over to something new. Honor CEO, George Zhao, in his short briefing barely touched upon the features about Honor's new battery technology, but also explained that a smartphone with this type of battery would be coming soon, hinting that it's just announced Honor Magic 5 Pro smartphone also takes advantage of the same technology.

During the MWC 2023 announcement of the Honor Magic Series, CEO George Zhao post the announcement of the company's new flagship offering, the Honor Magic 5 Pro, also shed light on the company's new battery technology. Honor claims that it has readied the industry's first silicon-carbon battery and that the company has already used the technology in its just announced Honor Magic 5 Pro, helping increase the phone's battery capacity to 5,450mAh on the Chinese model. Interestingly, Honor's official website clearly states that the 5,540mAh battery offered on the China model uses Li-Ion technology. So, it isn't clear whether the company plans to replace the Li-Ion technology with its new technology at a later date in the same product.

Coming to the advantages, Zhao at the launch explained that Honor's silicon-carbon battery can help improve the battery's energy density by 12.8 percent. He also explained how the new battery technology can help when it comes to saving space and also improving a smartphone's battery capacity.

The Honor CEO at the brief announcement also explained how regular graphite batteries underperform when the battery voltage drops below 3.5V. On the flipside, Honor's silicon-carbon battery thanks to its Low Voltage Aggregation Technology and its higher capacity can last a lot longer. Honor claims that its Low Voltage Aggregation technology offers 240 percent increase in power compared to a regular graphite-based battery under the same conditions.

Honor's Magic 5 Pro smartphone, which was announced prior to the above battery announcement, is the company's flagship device. The Honor Magic 5 Pro has a 6.81-inch OLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and runs Honor's MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13. The phone offers three rear facing cameras that include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by a 3D depth camera as well. The global variant of the device offers a 5,100mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Honor also announced a more affordable Magic 5 smartphone and a Honor Magic Vs for global markets.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Honor, Silicon Carbon battery, Battery, MWC, MWC 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sets TV Series Debut in Netflix’s Fubar Teaser
