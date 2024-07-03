Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera

Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera

The Honor Magic V3 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2024 15:17 IST
Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Weibo/HonorMobilePhone

Honor Magic V3 is seen in a red vegan leather finish

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V3 is tipped to get a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • The handset may get a hinge with a water resistance certification
  • The Honor Magic V3 is expected to support 66W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Honor Magic V3 is set to be unveiled in China on July 12, alongside the Honor Magic Vs3. The upcoming book-style foldable smartphone is said to succeed the Honor Magic V2, which was launched in China in July 2023 and later globally in September as the world's slimmest foldable handset. Previously, some key features of the Honor Magic V3 were tipped. Now, the company has revealed the design of the phone, which is claimed to be slimmer and lighter than the preceding model. 

Honor Magic V3 design

Honor revealed the design of the phone in a Weibo post. The Honor Magic V3 appears in a red colourway with a vegan leather finish and a metallic golden frame. The circular rear camera module is also bordered by an octagonal, metallic golden frame. The camera island shows an elliptical LED flash unit alongside three camera units, which include a periscope telephoto sensor.

The power button appears on the right edge of the handset, while the volume rocker is placed on the left side. The promotional poster of the Honor Magic V3 confirms that it will run MagicOS out-of-the-box. The phone is also claimed to be more powerful, thinner and lighter than the Honor Magic V2.

Honor Magic V3 features (expected)

The Honor Magic V3 has previously been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and support satellite connectivity in China alongside a 5.5G network. The handset is expected to weigh between 220 and 229g and be backed by a battery with at least 5,000mAh capacity. It is also expected to support 66W wired fast charging.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic V3 will reportedly sport a 50-megapixel sensor. It has also been tipped to be equipped with an ultra-thin USB Type-C port. The handset is also expected to get an upgraded hinge with some kind of water resistance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic V3 design, Honor Magic V3 features, Honor Magic V3 launch, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Koo to Shut Down Four-Year-Old Service After Acquisition Discussions Fail
Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iPhone 16 Camera May Feature a New CMOS Sensor From This Company
  2. CMF Phone 1 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Its Debut on July 8
  3. iOS 18 Will Introduce These India-Focused Features Later This Year
  4. X Rival Koo Announces Shutdown After Acquisition Talks Fail
  5. Xiaomi India Announces Mobile Service Camps to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
  6. Infinix Note 40 5G Review: Noteworthy Budget Phone
  7. Moto G85 5G Is Set to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Voice Recording Summary Feature
  2. Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Set for July 10; Confirmed to Feature 6.67-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery
  3. Meta Looking to Hire Generative AI-Focused Workers on Metaverse Team After Layoffs
  4. iQoo Z9 Lite Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 15 India Launch Date
  5. Honor Magic V3 Design Revealed Ahead of July 12 Launch; Seen With a Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Koo to Shut Down Four-Year-Old Service After Acquisition Discussions Fail
  7. CMF Phone 1 Reportedly Listed on Geekbench, Gets NBTC Certification Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon India Website: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Gemini App for Android Could Reportedly Feature a Multi-Window Mode
  10. Over 3 Million iOS, macOS Apps Found at Risk Due to CocoaPods Security Breach: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »