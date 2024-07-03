Honor Magic V3 is set to be unveiled in China on July 12, alongside the Honor Magic Vs3. The upcoming book-style foldable smartphone is said to succeed the Honor Magic V2, which was launched in China in July 2023 and later globally in September as the world's slimmest foldable handset. Previously, some key features of the Honor Magic V3 were tipped. Now, the company has revealed the design of the phone, which is claimed to be slimmer and lighter than the preceding model.

Honor Magic V3 design

Honor revealed the design of the phone in a Weibo post. The Honor Magic V3 appears in a red colourway with a vegan leather finish and a metallic golden frame. The circular rear camera module is also bordered by an octagonal, metallic golden frame. The camera island shows an elliptical LED flash unit alongside three camera units, which include a periscope telephoto sensor.

The power button appears on the right edge of the handset, while the volume rocker is placed on the left side. The promotional poster of the Honor Magic V3 confirms that it will run MagicOS out-of-the-box. The phone is also claimed to be more powerful, thinner and lighter than the Honor Magic V2.

Honor Magic V3 features (expected)

The Honor Magic V3 has previously been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and support satellite connectivity in China alongside a 5.5G network. The handset is expected to weigh between 220 and 229g and be backed by a battery with at least 5,000mAh capacity. It is also expected to support 66W wired fast charging.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic V3 will reportedly sport a 50-megapixel sensor. It has also been tipped to be equipped with an ultra-thin USB Type-C port. The handset is also expected to get an upgraded hinge with some kind of water resistance.

