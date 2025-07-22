Technology News
Honor Pad GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Pad GT 2 Pro has a 12.5-inch display with 3K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad GT 2 Pro is available in Ice Crystal White and Phantom Grey colours

Highlights
  • Honor Pad GT 2 Pro packs up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage
  • Honor Pad GT 2 Pro features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • The tablet houses eight speakers
Honor Pad GT 2 Pro has been launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The new Android tablet comes in two colour options with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Honor Pad GT 2 Pro features a 12.5-inch display with 3K resolution and a maximum 165Hz refresh rate. It houses a 10,100mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Honor Pad GT 2 Pro Price

The Honor Pad GT 2 Pro price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage models, respectively. The tablet is available in Ice Crystal White and Phantom Grey colour options.

Honor Pad GT 2 Pro Specifications

Honor Pad GT 2 Pro runs on MagicOS 9.0.1 based on Android 15 and features a 12.5-inch 3K (2,032x3,048 pixels) LCD display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 89 percent screen to body ratio. The screen is touted to deliver 1,000 nits peak brightness, and it supports seven levels of refresh rates — 165Hz, 144Hz, 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 48Hz, 30Hz. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor Pad GT 2 Pro features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies with a f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. The tablet houses eight speakers and three microphones.

Connectivity options on the Honor Pad GT 2 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. It has Honor's Ice Cooling 13-layer three-dimensional heat dissipation system with 44,203mm sq cooling area.

The Honor Pad GT 2 Pro houses a 10,100mAh lithium-ion polymer battery with 66W charging support. Honor claims that the tablet can be fully charged in 73 minutes. It measures 277.80x190.93x5.95mm and weighs 532 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Pad GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
