Honor Said to Offer Larger Battery Capacities Across Its Mid-Range and Flagship Phones

Honor could standardise 7,020mAh batteries on its flagships.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 13:07 IST
Honor Said to Offer Larger Battery Capacities Across Its Mid-Range and Flagship Phones

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70 runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor X70 has an 8,300mAh battery
  • Honor could prioritise large batteries in its upcoming phones
  • The Honor Magic V5 offers up to a 6,100mAh battery
Chinese smartphone brands are pushing battery limits of their handsets, and we saw some major leaps earlier this year. Brands including Realme, Redmi, and Oppo have launched handsets with 7,000mAh+ batteries in Chinese and global markets in recent months. Now, a new leak indicates that Honor is stepping up its battery game. The Honor Power was launched in April with an 8,000mAh battery, and the newly launched Honor X70 packs an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. The Shenzhen headquarters company is expected to push capacities even higher in future models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Honor is eyeing to increase the battery capacity across its mid-range and flagship phones. The flagship lineup from Honor is said to come with batteries ranging from 7,020mAh to 7,200mAh, while the mid-range smartphones could offer batteries with capacities ranging from 8,200mAh and 8,400mAh.

The tipster hasn't revealed when these higher-capacity batteries will arrive in mid-range or flagship Honor handsets. While 2026 seems more realistic, some speculation suggests the upgrade could come later this year.

Honor launched the Honor Power in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Meanwhile, the brand introduced the Honor X70 in China last week with an 8,300mAh battery. It has 80W wired charging support, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version of the phone supports up to 80W wireless fast charging and wireless reverse charging.

Notably, the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of the Honor Magic V5 foldable smartphone offers a 6,100mAh battery.

Several smartphone brands have introduced handsets  with large battery capacities this year. The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T pack 7,000mAh batteries with 120W charging support. Oppo's K13 5G also offer the same battery capacity. Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro boasts a 7,550mAh battery.


Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.95-inch
Cover Display 6.45-inch
Cover Resolution 1060x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2172x2352 pixels
Honor Power

Honor Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Honor X70

Honor X70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1200x2640 pixels






