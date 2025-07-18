Chinese smartphone brands are pushing battery limits of their handsets, and we saw some major leaps earlier this year. Brands including Realme, Redmi, and Oppo have launched handsets with 7,000mAh+ batteries in Chinese and global markets in recent months. Now, a new leak indicates that Honor is stepping up its battery game. The Honor Power was launched in April with an 8,000mAh battery, and the newly launched Honor X70 packs an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. The Shenzhen headquarters company is expected to push capacities even higher in future models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Honor is eyeing to increase the battery capacity across its mid-range and flagship phones. The flagship lineup from Honor is said to come with batteries ranging from 7,020mAh to 7,200mAh, while the mid-range smartphones could offer batteries with capacities ranging from 8,200mAh and 8,400mAh.

The tipster hasn't revealed when these higher-capacity batteries will arrive in mid-range or flagship Honor handsets. While 2026 seems more realistic, some speculation suggests the upgrade could come later this year.

Honor launched the Honor Power in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Meanwhile, the brand introduced the Honor X70 in China last week with an 8,300mAh battery. It has 80W wired charging support, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version of the phone supports up to 80W wireless fast charging and wireless reverse charging.

Notably, the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of the Honor Magic V5 foldable smartphone offers a 6,100mAh battery.

Several smartphone brands have introduced handsets with large battery capacities this year. The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T pack 7,000mAh batteries with 120W charging support. Oppo's K13 5G also offer the same battery capacity. Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro boasts a 7,550mAh battery.

