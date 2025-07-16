Honor X70 has been launched in China. It is available in four colour options and packs a large 8,300mAh battery with 80W wired charging and up to 80W wireless charging support. The handset features a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage. The Honor X70 is also claimed to meet the IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Honor X70 Price

The Honor X70 is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 8GB+128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It is available in Bamboo Green, Moon Shadow White, Magic Night Black, and Vermillion Red colourways. It is currently available for purchase in China.

Honor X70 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor X70 runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.79-inch 1.5K(1,200x2,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000nits peak brightness. The handset has Honor's Oasis Eye Protection screen, and is touted to deliver 3,840Hz frequency PWM dimming. The display has Aluminosilicate glass protection. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset with Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Honor X70 has an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.88 aperture and support for OIS. It features an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor X70 include Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, NFC, QZSS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and OTG. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, compass, gravity sensor, infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and proximity light sensor. It supports 2D face recognition. The phone is claimed to meet the IP66 + IP68 + IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

Honor claims that the X70 can resist long-term immersion in water, high-temperature hot water, high-pressure water spray, and high-humidity salt spray. The phone also features dual stereo speakers with Histen 7.3 sound.

The Honor X70 packs an 8,300mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery with 80W wired charging support. The 512GB storage version of the phone supports up to 80W wireless fast charging and wireless reverse charging. The battery is advertised to offer up to 15.6 hours of continuous navigation time on a single charge. It measures around 161.9x76.1x7.96mm and weighs 193g.