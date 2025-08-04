Honor Play 70 Plus has been launched in China. The new addition to the Honor Play series is available in four colour options and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Honor Play 70 Plus features a 6.77-inch display with a peak brightness of 700 nits. It runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage. The Honor Play 70 Plus has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Honor Play 70 Plus Price

Honor Play 70 Plus pricing begins at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000). It is released in Jade Dragon Snow, Phantom Night Black, Quicksand Pink, and Xiaoshanqing (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor Play 70 Plus

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor Play 70 Plus features a 6.77-inch HD+(720×1,610 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 700nits peak brightness, and Aluminosilicate glass protection. The new phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno A619 GPU. It has 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the Honor Play 70 Plus has a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and support for face recognition support. The camera unit offers several AI-based features, including AI Eliminate and AI Expand Image. The handset has an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build.

Connectivity options on the Honor Play 70 Plus include Bluetooth 5.1, Beidou, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and OTG. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The handset has dual stereo speakers with Histen 7.3 sound. It is claimed to have Gold Label five-star drop resistance certification.

The Honor Play 70 Plus packs a 7,000mAh Li-ion polymer battery with 45W fast charging support. The battery is advertised to offer up to 23 hours of video playback time and up to 12 hours of videocalling time on a single charge. Honor claims that the battery will remain in good condition after 60 months of use. It measures around 166.89×76.8×8.24mm and weighs 207g.