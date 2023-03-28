Motorola Edge 40 series including a base and a pro variant was expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress event earlier this year. However, the series announcement was a no-show at the Barcelona conference and the company is yet to officially confirm a launch date for the phones. Despite no information from the Lenovo-owned brand, there have been multiple leaks and rumours surrounding the purported Motorola Edge 40 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphones. A new report has now leaked the complete specifications of the rumoured devices and a tipster has hinted at the price of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

According to a tweet by reliable tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech), the Motorola Edge 40 Pro could be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage variant. The renders attached to the leak show the rumoured device in a Lunar Blue colour option. Another report by MySmartPrice claims that the phone will launch with Quartz Black and Angel Falls colour options. The report adds that the smartphone will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Android 13-based MyUX 5.0.

Further, the report also states that this purported successor of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED endless-edge display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro is said to come with minimal top and bottom bezels and a curved panel. The display is tipped to offer HDR10+, Dolby Vision, support for DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also reportedly comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is said to come with an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection.

Coming to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait lens are also reportedly included in the triple rear camera setup (with 2x optical zoom). The device is said to include a 60-megapixel front camera housed in a centred hole-punch display, as per the leaked renders.

Finally, the report adds that the Motorola phone will pack a 4,600mAh battery and support 125W wired fast charging, as well as 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is said to offer an IP68 rating. It is likely to weigh approximately 199 grams and measure 161.16mm x 74mm x 8.59mm in size.

