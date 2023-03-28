Technology News

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked

Motorola Edge 40 Pro will likely pack a 4,600mAh battery and support 125W wired fast charging

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 16:27 IST
Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro launched in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colourways

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 Pro said to be available in a single storage variant
  • It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The smartphone is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 series including a base and a pro variant was expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress event earlier this year. However, the series announcement was a no-show at the Barcelona conference and the company is yet to officially confirm a launch date for the phones. Despite no information from the Lenovo-owned brand, there have been multiple leaks and rumours surrounding the purported Motorola Edge 40 and Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphones. A new report has now leaked the complete specifications of the rumoured devices and a tipster has hinted at the price of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

According to a tweet by reliable tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech), the Motorola Edge 40 Pro could be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage variant. The renders attached to the leak show the rumoured device in a Lunar Blue colour option. Another report by MySmartPrice claims that the phone will launch with Quartz Black and Angel Falls colour options. The report adds that the smartphone will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Android 13-based MyUX 5.0.

Further, the report also states that this purported successor of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED endless-edge display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro is said to come with minimal top and bottom bezels and a curved panel. The display is tipped to offer HDR10+, Dolby Vision, support for DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also reportedly comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is said to come with an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection.

Coming to the cameras, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to include a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait lens are also reportedly included in the triple rear camera setup (with 2x optical zoom). The device is said to include a 60-megapixel front camera housed in a centred hole-punch display, as per the leaked renders.

Finally, the report adds that the Motorola phone will pack a 4,600mAh battery and support 125W wired fast charging, as well as 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is said to offer an IP68 rating. It is likely to weigh approximately 199 grams and measure 161.16mm x 74mm x 8.59mm in size.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • 68W fast charging
  • Near-stock Android 12, guaranteed updates
  • Very good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Night mode performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 40 Pro leaks, Motorola Edge 40 Pro price, Motorola Edge 40 Pro specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know New Date
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Here's Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.4 Update
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  5. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  6. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Is Now Faster, More Efficient: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Allow You to Edit Messages on iOS: Report
  10. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Sets October Release Date
  2. WhatsApp Working on Edit Message Feature With Dedicated Alerts on iOS: Report
  3. Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
  4. Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
  8. Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report
  9. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Now Claimed to Use 50 Percent Less Memory; Mac App Coming Soon
  10. Jio Launches New Broadband Plan for Rs. 198 Ahead of IPL
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.