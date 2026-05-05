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Motorola Razr Fold India Launch Teased; Set to Arrive in May as Company’s First Book-Style Foldable

Motorola Razr Fold was first unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 16:18 IST
Motorola Razr Fold India Launch Teased; Set to Arrive in May as Company’s First Book-Style Foldable

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Morotola

Motorola Razr Fold sports a 50-megapixel camera in the US

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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Fold will be offered in at least a black colourway
  • Motorola Razr Fold will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Motorola Razr Fold was recently launched in the US as the tech firm's first book-style foldable. However, the handset was first unveiled globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March. Now, the company has confirmed that its foldable will be launched in India soon. A dedicated microsite for the imminent debut of the Motorola Razr Fold is now live in the country, revealing its design. Globally, the handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU. Moreover, it boasts a 6,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Motorola Razr Fold Global Debut Could Be Followed by India Launch

A dedicated microsite for the Motorola Razr Fold is now live in India, confirming that it will be launched in the country in May. The phone is shown to arrive in the country in at least a black colourway. It is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart. Moreover, it is shown to sport the same design as its global counterpart. While the company has yet to reveal the phone's exact launch in India, it is confirmed to be unveiled in China on May 19.

motorola razr fold india launch flipkart inline Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold will go on sale in India via Flipkart
Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

 

The teaser comes shortly after the Motorola Razr Fold, the company's first book-style foldable, was launched in the US on April 29. As previously mentioned, the foldable was first announced during the MWC 2026 in March.

In the US, the Motorola Razr Fold is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz. The handset also features an Adreno A829 GPU, Hexagon NPU-based Qualcomm AI Engine, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The upcoming foldable phone sports an 8.1-inch 2K (2,484 x 2,232 pixels) LTPO pOLED foldable screen on the inside, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 6,200 nits peak brightness.

On the outside, the global model of the Motorola Razr Fold sports a 6.6-inch (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) LTPO pOLED cover display, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection, and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP49 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola, Motorola Razr Fold India Launch, Motorola Razr Fold Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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