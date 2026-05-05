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Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e Reportedly Listed on US FCC Database Along With Battery Details

Vivo V70 Lite 4G is listed on the US FCC database with the model number V2604.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 16:16 IST
Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e Reportedly Listed on US FCC Database Along With Battery Details

Vivo V70 Elite feature a 6,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Vivo V70 Lite 4G could feature a 7,920mAh battery
  • Vivo V70 lineup already includes three models
  • Vivo V70 Lite 4G is said to be released in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option
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Vivo V70 Lite 4G and Vivo Y05e could make their way to markets soon. Vivo is yet to announce its launch, but they have been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, revealing a few connectivity details. The listing also indicates the battery capacity, RAM and storage configurations of the phones. The Vivo V70 Lite 4G is said to be released in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option, while the Vivo Y05 is likely to pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e Features (Expected)

The unannounced Vivo V70 Lite 4G and Vivo Y05e have been listed on the US FCC website with model numbers V2604 and V2606, respectively (via The Tech Outlook). The Vivo V70 Lite 4G appears to have FCC ID 2AUCY-V2604, while the Vivo Y05e is shown with FCC ID 2AUCY-V2606.

The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication confirm that the Vivo V70 Lite 4G will feature a 7,920mAh battery bearing model number BB65, which is likely to be marketed as 8,000mAh. It appears to be available in an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration.

The Vivo Y05e, on the other hand, is listed on the FCC database with a 5,050mAh battery with model number BA60. It is shown with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is listed as running Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

Both Vivo phones are shown with standard connectivity options, including GSM, UMTS, LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 5. The listing indicates that the launch of Vivo Y05e and Vivo V70 Lite 4G may not be far off

The broader Vivo V70 lineup already includes the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 FE, and Vivo V70 Elite. The Vivo V70 Lite 4G is likely to arrive as the fourth model in the lineup. Among these, the standard Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite feature a 6,500mAh battery, while the V70 FE is equipped with a 7,000mAh unit.

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Further reading: Vivo V70 Lite, Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e, Vivo Y05e Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V70 Lite 4G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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