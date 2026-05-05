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Papam Prathap OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Film

Papam Prathap is a Telugu drama film that is set to land on the digital screens soon. It has been written and directed by SP Durganaresh.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2026 16:50 IST
Papam Prathap OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Film
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Highlights
  • Papam Prathap is a Telugu rural drama film
  • It has been written and directed by SP Durganaresh
  • Streaming begins on May 7th, 2026, only on ETv Wi
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Written and directed by S. P. Durganaresh, Papam Prathap is a recently released Telugu rural dramedy film, which has successfully completed its theatrical run. Now, this film is set to land on the digital screens soon. The plot of the film centres around a soft-spoken man who marries his childhood love, but his life takes a turn when his wife leaves his home after three days of marriage. Due to the unrevealed issue, she asks him to return only when he fixes the sleep disorder. The film is light-hearted. 

When and Where to Watch Papam Prathap

This film will begin streaming on May 7, 2026, exclusively on EtvWin. The viewers will need to subscribe to the platform to stream it online. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Papam Prathap

Set in the backdrop of the 1990s Godavari region, this film revolves around Prathap (Played by Thiruveer), a decent and soft-spoken man, who marries his childhood love, Bujjamma (Played by Payal Radhakrishna). However, the plot takes a turn when Bujjamma suddenly leaves her marital home, after three days of their wedding, due to a sleep disorder. Also, she asks him to fix the problem, and only then will she return. The issue soon spreads across the village and becomes a hot topic of gossip. Now, Prathap must navigate his way to heal the unresolved issue and win his love back, while coping with humiliation and intrusions by community people. 

Cast and Crew of Papam Prathap

This film stars Thiruveer and Payal Radhakrishna in the lead roles. Other cast members are Srinivas Avasarala, Ragu Babu, Mahaboob Basha, and more. The film's background score has been delivered by Radhakrishnan K.M., while Rudradev Madireddy and Gaddam Rakesh are the producers. 

Reception of Papam Prathap

This film was theatrically released on April 17th, 2026, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8/10. 
 

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Further reading: Papam Prathap, Ott release, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Papam Prathap OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Film
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