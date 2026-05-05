Papam Prathap is a Telugu drama film that is set to land on the digital screens soon. It has been written and directed by SP Durganaresh.
Written and directed by S. P. Durganaresh, Papam Prathap is a recently released Telugu rural dramedy film, which has successfully completed its theatrical run. Now, this film is set to land on the digital screens soon. The plot of the film centres around a soft-spoken man who marries his childhood love, but his life takes a turn when his wife leaves his home after three days of marriage. Due to the unrevealed issue, she asks him to return only when he fixes the sleep disorder. The film is light-hearted.
This film will begin streaming on May 7, 2026, exclusively on EtvWin. The viewers will need to subscribe to the platform to stream it online.
Set in the backdrop of the 1990s Godavari region, this film revolves around Prathap (Played by Thiruveer), a decent and soft-spoken man, who marries his childhood love, Bujjamma (Played by Payal Radhakrishna). However, the plot takes a turn when Bujjamma suddenly leaves her marital home, after three days of their wedding, due to a sleep disorder. Also, she asks him to fix the problem, and only then will she return. The issue soon spreads across the village and becomes a hot topic of gossip. Now, Prathap must navigate his way to heal the unresolved issue and win his love back, while coping with humiliation and intrusions by community people.
This film stars Thiruveer and Payal Radhakrishna in the lead roles. Other cast members are Srinivas Avasarala, Ragu Babu, Mahaboob Basha, and more. The film's background score has been delivered by Radhakrishnan K.M., while Rudradev Madireddy and Gaddam Rakesh are the producers.
This film was theatrically released on April 17th, 2026, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8/10.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement