Honor V Purse was launched in China on Tuesday. The phone is currently available as part of a limited pre-sale offer. It is an outward foldable smartphone which the company released in three colour options. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. The phone was unveiled for the first time at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin. Honor showcased the prototype and said that the handset would not be released to the public.

Honor V Purse price, availability

Offered in Black, Blue and Golden colour options, the Honor V Purse is seen with an attached chain that allows users to carry it like a purse. Currently, it is available in China as part of a limited pre-sale offer.

The 16GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the foldable smartphone from Honor are listed at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400) and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 75,300), respectively. The company has not yet confirmed a global launch for the handset.

Honor V Purse specifications, features

The outward folding smartphone sports a 7.71-inch outer OLED display with a resolution of 2,348 x 2,016 pixels and a 10.5:9 aspect ratio. When folded, the display becomes a 6.45-inch panel with a resolution of 2,348 x 1,088 pixels and a 19.4:9 aspect ratio. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

For optics, the Honor V Purse is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera has a 9-megapixel sensor.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C. The Always-On outer display can also be customised to match the outfit of the users. When folded, the Honor V purse measures 156.5mm x 74.7mm x 8.6mm and weighs 214 grams. Unfolded, it measures 156.5mm x 135.6mm x 4.33mm.

