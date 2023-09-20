Technology News
Honor V Purse Outward Foldable Smartphone With 7.71-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor V Purse is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 September 2023 13:46 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor V Purse is offered in Black, Blue and Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Honor V Purse features a large 7.71-inch outer OLED panel
  • This foldable phone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2
  • The Honor V Purse backs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging

Honor V Purse was launched in China on Tuesday. The phone is currently available as part of a limited pre-sale offer. It is an outward foldable smartphone which the company released in three colour options. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. The phone was unveiled for the first time at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin. Honor showcased the prototype and said that the handset would not be released to the public.

Honor V Purse price, availability

Offered in Black, Blue and Golden colour options, the Honor V Purse is seen with an attached chain that allows users to carry it like a purse. Currently, it is available in China as part of a limited pre-sale offer.

The 16GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the foldable smartphone from Honor are listed at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400) and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 75,300), respectively. The company has not yet confirmed a global launch for the handset.

Honor V Purse specifications, features

The outward folding smartphone sports a 7.71-inch outer OLED display with a resolution of 2,348 x 2,016 pixels and a 10.5:9 aspect ratio. When folded, the display becomes a 6.45-inch panel with a resolution of 2,348 x 1,088 pixels and a 19.4:9 aspect ratio. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. 

For optics, the Honor V Purse is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera has a 9-megapixel sensor.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C. The Always-On outer display can also be customised to match the outfit of the users. When folded, the Honor V purse measures 156.5mm x 74.7mm x 8.6mm and weighs 214 grams. Unfolded, it measures 156.5mm x 135.6mm x 4.33mm.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.71-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2348x2016 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Honor V Purse, Honor V Purse launch, Honor V Purse price, Honor V Purse specifications, Honor, Outward Foldable
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
