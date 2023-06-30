Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, also known as Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, is equipped with the Exynos 2100 SoC in India. It has been over a year since Samsung unveiled the last Fan Edition smartphone. We recently heard rumours about the relaunch of a newer version of Galaxy S21 FE 5G with another processor —Snapdragon 888 SoC. Now, a tipster is offering more details about the handset. The Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered version of Galaxy S21 FE 5G is tipped to be available with higher base storage, and a new colour option.

Samsung is reportedly planning to re-release the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC under the hood and a new leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) offers more details about the upcoming handset. According to the tipster, the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be launched in the country in the next 10 days. The base variant of the handset is said to come with 256GB of storage and it could be offered in a navy blue colour option.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India in January last year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for the 256GB option. It is currently available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 32,999. It debuted as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21.

The Indian variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G runs on a 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC, while some global variants of this phone sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 instead. Samsung might bring the existing Snapdragon variant of the handset to India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM as standard. A triple rear camera setup, led by two 12-megapixel sensors, a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, IP68-certified build are the other key specifications of the handset. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the latest model available in the company's Fan Series now. The South Korean brand is believed to have shelved release plans for the Galaxy S22 FE due to chip shortage and increased demand for Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos 2200 SoC is expected to reach select markets in the third quarter of this year.

