OnePlus Nord 3 5G is set to launch in India on July 5 alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and the Nord Buds 2R earbuds. The Nord 3 5G is expected to be a rebranded model of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which launched in China earlier this year in March. The Ace 2V is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company has already confirmed some key specifications and features of the Nord 3 5G. It also recently revealed the display and camera details.

The phone is confirmed to launch with a flat 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. An earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come with an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K. The handset will be offered in two colourways and will also feature an alert slider. Said to be offered in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour options, the handset is also confirmed to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the Nord 3 5G model will likely be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is also expected to run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

The company also confirmed that the triple rear camera unit on OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come with a Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The system has previously been tipped to include an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is likely to come with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone is also expected to support NFC connectivity, an IR blaster, and Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers.

