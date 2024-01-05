Honor X50 GT was launched in China on Thursday, January 4. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. It sports a 108-megapixel dual rear camera system and carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It will be sold in four RAM and storage configurations and is currently available for pre-orders.

Honor X50 GT price, availability

Offered in Fantasy Night Black and Silver Winged God of War (translated from Chinese) colour options, the Honor X50 GT price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for its 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone is also available in configurations of 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, priced respectively at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,900), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,200), and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,700).

The Honor X50 GT is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale in the country starting January 9 via the official website. The company is also offering a limited-time discount of CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

Honor X50 GT specifications, features

The newly launched Honor handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) curved OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz, a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz, a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits, and HDR10 support.

Honor X50 GT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

In the camera department, the Honor X50 GT is equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back, while the front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor. The dual rear camera system is accompanied by a dual LED flash unit.

Honor has packed a 5,800mAh battery in the X50 GT with support for 35W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The dual nano SIM-supported phone also offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS connectivity. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone arrives with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset weighs 192g and measures 163.6mm x 75.5mm x 7.98mm in size.

