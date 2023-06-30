Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Specifications Leaked: Report

Samsung will reportedly launch its next iteration of foldable phones i.e., Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, a little earlier than usual.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2023 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Specifications Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will succeed Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The smartphone will, however, run a newer One UI 5.1.1 version
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get four major Android OS upgrades

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next iteration of foldable phones i.e., Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, at its Unpacked event in South Korea next month. The company is yet to announce any details regarding the upcoming launches. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 global variant has recently been listed on the Geekbench website, revealing some of its key specifications. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box instead of Android 14. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will succeed Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by SamMobile, the global variant of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 has made its way to the benchmarking website with the model number Samsung SM-F946B. The listing also reveals the phone's score in single-core as well as multi-core tests. The smartphone scored 1,845 in the single-core test and 5,083 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, however, it will come with a newer One UI 5.1.1 skin on top. Furthermore, the phone is also said to come with an Octa-core processor with three cores clocked at 2.02 GHz, four cores at 2.80 GHz, and one core at 3.36 GHz.

In addition to these, the report by SamMobile also adds that Samsung will offer four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates to the upcoming foldable phones. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the global variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 single-core performance score is lower than those of the US variant.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's price was leaked online. The handset is expected to cost EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,294) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at a price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,200) in Europe for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is speculated to carry the same price tag as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US i.e., $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
