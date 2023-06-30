Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next iteration of foldable phones i.e., Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, at its Unpacked event in South Korea next month. The company is yet to announce any details regarding the upcoming launches. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 global variant has recently been listed on the Geekbench website, revealing some of its key specifications. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box instead of Android 14. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will succeed Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to the Geekbench listing spotted by SamMobile, the global variant of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 has made its way to the benchmarking website with the model number Samsung SM-F946B. The listing also reveals the phone's score in single-core as well as multi-core tests. The smartphone scored 1,845 in the single-core test and 5,083 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, however, it will come with a newer One UI 5.1.1 skin on top. Furthermore, the phone is also said to come with an Octa-core processor with three cores clocked at 2.02 GHz, four cores at 2.80 GHz, and one core at 3.36 GHz.

In addition to these, the report by SamMobile also adds that Samsung will offer four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates to the upcoming foldable phones. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the global variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 single-core performance score is lower than those of the US variant.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's price was leaked online. The handset is expected to cost EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,294) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at a price of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,200) in Europe for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is speculated to carry the same price tag as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US i.e., $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

