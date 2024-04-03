Technology News

Oppo A3 Pro 5G Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Display With Slim Bezels

Oppo A3 Pro 5G could feature a centred hole-punch camera cutout on the front.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 18:09 IST
Oppo A3 Pro 5G Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Display With Slim Bezels

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A2 Pro 5G (pictured) seen in Desert Brown and Vast Black colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo A3 Pro 5G has not yet been officially announced
  • The phone is said to succeed the Oppo A2 Pro
  • The Oppo A3 Pro 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the older model
Advertisement

Oppo A3 Pro 5G may launch soon. Ahead of any official announcement from the brand, some details of phone have surfaced online. Alleged CAD renders of the handset have been leaked suggesting its possible design. The phone is expected to succeed the Oppo A2 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China in September 2023. Although we do not know much about the Oppo A3 Pro 5G, it is expected to launch with several considerable upgrades over the preceding handset.

The Oppo A3 Pro 5G is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit, according to CAD renders shared in a Giznext report. The two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit are seen arranged within a large circular camera module. The module is placed centrally towards the top of the back panel.

oppo a3 pro 5g onleaks giznext inline Oppo A3 Pro 5G

Oppo A3 Pro 5G leaked CAD render
Photo Credit: Giznext

 

The front panel of the Oppo A3 Pro 5G is seen with a display that has slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rockers and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset. As per the report, the curved and rounded edges of the model are said to offer an improved grip to users.

Moreover, the report suggests that the Oppo A3 Pro 5G is likely to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The renders also show that the bottom edge has a USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and SIM tray slot. It is expected to measure 162.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.8mm in size and feature a 6.7-inch screen. For comparison, the older Oppo A2 Pro 5G measures 162.7mm x 74.3 mm x 7.9mm in size and carries a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It sports a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A2 Pro

Oppo A2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo A3 Pro 5G, Oppo A3 Pro 5G design, Oppo A3 Pro 5G launch, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System
‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March
Oppo A3 Pro 5G Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Display With Slim Bezels
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. iQoo 12 Anniversary Edition India Launch Date Set; Key Features Revealed
  4. Google Could Let Users Text Anyone via Satellite Messages: Report
  5. HP Envy x360 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Releases Spatial Personas For Vision Pro, Offers Collaborative Virtual Experience: Report
  2. Oppo A3 Pro 5G Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Display With Slim Bezels
  3. Amazon Offers Free Credits for Startups to Use AI Models Including Anthropic
  4. Yahoo Acquires Instagram Co-Founders' AI News Platform Artifact
  5. ‘Growing Strong in India’: Shiba Inu Said to Be Top Traded Memecoin on WazirX in March
  6. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on April 12; Key Details Revealed
  7. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces That Shows Real-Time Data of Planets in the Solar System
  8. Apple Pencil 3 to Get New 'Squeeze' Gesture, iPadOS 17.5 Beta Suggests: Report
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses as Market Volatility Continues to Shadow Price Charts
  10. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »