Oppo A3 Pro 5G may launch soon. Ahead of any official announcement from the brand, some details of phone have surfaced online. Alleged CAD renders of the handset have been leaked suggesting its possible design. The phone is expected to succeed the Oppo A2 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China in September 2023. Although we do not know much about the Oppo A3 Pro 5G, it is expected to launch with several considerable upgrades over the preceding handset.

The Oppo A3 Pro 5G is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit, according to CAD renders shared in a Giznext report. The two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit are seen arranged within a large circular camera module. The module is placed centrally towards the top of the back panel.

Oppo A3 Pro 5G leaked CAD render

Photo Credit: Giznext

The front panel of the Oppo A3 Pro 5G is seen with a display that has slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rockers and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset. As per the report, the curved and rounded edges of the model are said to offer an improved grip to users.

Moreover, the report suggests that the Oppo A3 Pro 5G is likely to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The renders also show that the bottom edge has a USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and SIM tray slot. It is expected to measure 162.7mm x 74.5mm x 7.8mm in size and feature a 6.7-inch screen. For comparison, the older Oppo A2 Pro 5G measures 162.7mm x 74.3 mm x 7.9mm in size and carries a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Oppo A2 Pro 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It sports a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

