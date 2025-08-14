Technology News
Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date Set for August 18; to Be Available Exclusively via Amazon

Honor X7c 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 August 2025 19:23 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7c 5G will come in Forest Green and Moonlight White shades

Highlights
  • Honor X7c 5G will feature a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging
  • The handset will get a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera
  • The Honor X7c 5G will have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
Honor X7c 5G will launch in India later this month, Honor has announced. The upcoming smartphone, which was initially unveiled in select global markets in October 2024, will debut in India on August 18. The Indian variant of the Honor smartphone will share similar features with its global counterpart. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,200mAh battery. The smartphone will have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and feature an SGS certification for drop resistance. Honor X7c is confirmed to be available exclusively on Amazon.

Honor X7c 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Honor X7c 5G will launch in India on August 18, the company announced Thursday. The smartphone will be exclusively available in the country via Amazon. It will be sold in Forest Green and Moonlight White colour options.

The Indian variant of the Honor X7c 5G will sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits peak brightness level. It will feature dual stereo speakers. The handset will have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and an SGS certification for drop resistance.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, the Honor X7c 5G will pack a 5,200mAh battery with 35W Honor SuperCharge support. The handset will support 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It will support up to an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The phone will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, the Honor X7c 5G will carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The phone will support AI imaging and editing features, including AI Motion Sensor. Notably, the global variant features a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The global model also packs a 6,000mAh battery.

In Azerbaijan, the Honor X7c 5G is priced at AZN 359 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and AZN 410 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

Sucharita Ganguly
