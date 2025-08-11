Technology News
English Edition

Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera

Honor X7c 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 August 2025 16:15 IST
Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7c 5G was launched in few markets last year in Forest Green and Moonlight White shades

Highlights
  • Honor X7c 5G runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • In India, it will be sold exclusively on Amazon
  • Honor X7c has a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Honor X7c 5G is finally headed to India, according to the company. The company's midrange X series smartphone will be sold in India via Amazon, according to a teaser published by the company on Monday. The Honor X7c 5G is already available in select international markets, and it features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 6.8-inch display. The handset also packs a 5,100mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date, Availability

Honor announced the upcoming launch of the Honor X7c 5G in India through a press release. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the teaser image shared by the brand reveals the phone's rear design in a green finish with a square-shaped camera module. It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel camera on the rear panel.

The upcoming Honor X7c 5G will be sold exclusively on Amazon. It is claimed to come with AI-based features and a long-lasting battery. The brand has yet to announce additional details about the smartphone's specifications, but we already know what to expect, as it was launched in other markets a year ago.

Honor X7c 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Honor X7c was launched in select international markets last year in Forest Green and Moonlight White shades. It ships with MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, the Honor X7c has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset boasts a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 35W charging support.

It has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The 4G variant of Honor X7c has a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

Honor X7c

Honor X7c

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X7c 5G, Honor X7c 5G Specifications, Honor X7c, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers
Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  3. Honor X7c 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased to Launch in India Soon
  4. Tesla Opens First Experience Centre in India in New Delhi's Aerocity
  5. You Now Have a Higher Usage Limit With ChatGPT-5, But Not for Long
  6. Oppo K13x 5G Review
  7. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Revealed: Check Features, Availability
  8. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  9. Samsung's One UI 8 Beta Programme for Galaxy S24 Series Begins Today
  10. HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  2. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
  3. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers
  4. Tesla Opens First Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity; Four V4 Superchargers Established On-Site
  5. OpenAI Increases GPT-5 Thinking Usage Limit After Backlash from Users, But There's a Catch
  6. Apple's MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, OLED Display Could Launch by Early 2027: Mark Gurman
  7. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset Launch Confirmed by Official; to Arrive as Apple Vision Pro Competitor
  8. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Quietly Launches Copilot 3D as Experimental Feature, Turns 2D Images into 3D Models
  10. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »