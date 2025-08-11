Honor X7c 5G is finally headed to India, according to the company. The company's midrange X series smartphone will be sold in India via Amazon, according to a teaser published by the company on Monday. The Honor X7c 5G is already available in select international markets, and it features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 6.8-inch display. The handset also packs a 5,100mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup and has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date, Availability

Honor announced the upcoming launch of the Honor X7c 5G in India through a press release. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the teaser image shared by the brand reveals the phone's rear design in a green finish with a square-shaped camera module. It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel camera on the rear panel.

The upcoming Honor X7c 5G will be sold exclusively on Amazon. It is claimed to come with AI-based features and a long-lasting battery. The brand has yet to announce additional details about the smartphone's specifications, but we already know what to expect, as it was launched in other markets a year ago.

Honor X7c 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Honor X7c was launched in select international markets last year in Forest Green and Moonlight White shades. It ships with MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, the Honor X7c has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset boasts a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 35W charging support.

It has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The 4G variant of Honor X7c has a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a 6,000mAh battery.