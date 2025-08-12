Honor X7c 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of its debut, a dedicated landing page for the handset has gone live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its key specifications and design. In 2024, the Honor X7c 5G was unveiled for the global markets. However, it was not available in India. The Indian variant of the Honor X7c 5G will pack a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. The Chinese smartphone maker is confirmed to offer the upcoming handset in two colourways.

Honor X7c 5G to Arrive With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

A recently published Honor X7c 5G microsite has been updated with more specifications and features of the handset. It is important to note that this will be the Indian variant of the phone, as the same was also launched in the international market in October 2024. The handset will be available exclusively on Amazon in two colour options - Forest Green and Moonlight White.

According to the landing page, the Honor X7c 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, built on a 4nm process. For optics, it will feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also come IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The microsite also reveals that the phone can survive accidental exposure to rain or a drop in the swimming pool. The display on the Honor X7c has a 120Hz of refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 850 nits.

The Honor X7c 5G is confirmed to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It is claimed to offer 24 hours of online streaming, 18 hours of online short video, 59 hours of music playback, and 46 hours of calling. There will also be an Ultra Power-Saving Mode, which allows a user to make a 75-minute-long voice call on 2 percent of charge.

Additionally, the Honor X7c 5G will come with 8GB of native RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM, which the brand is advertising as 16GB of total RAM. The phone will also have up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is claimed to allow users to store up to 60,000 images. There will also be a dual stereo speaker setup, along with a 300 percent High-Volume Mode, for better outdoor listening.