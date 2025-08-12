Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Honor X7c 5G is confirmed to launch soon in India. It will be available to customers in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 14:31 IST
Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7c 5G will feature a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Honor X7c 5G will ship with a 5,200mAh battery pack
  • Honor X7c 5G will feature a dual stereo speaker setup
  • The global variant of the handset was launched in 2024
Advertisement

Honor X7c 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of its debut, a dedicated landing page for the handset has gone live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its key specifications and design. In 2024, the Honor X7c 5G was unveiled for the global markets. However, it was not available in India. The Indian variant of the Honor X7c 5G will pack a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. The Chinese smartphone maker is confirmed to offer the upcoming handset in two colourways.

Honor X7c 5G to Arrive With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

A recently published Honor X7c 5G microsite has been updated with more specifications and features of the handset. It is important to note that this will be the Indian variant of the phone, as the same was also launched in the international market in October 2024. The handset will be available exclusively on Amazon in two colour options - Forest Green and Moonlight White.

According to the landing page, the Honor X7c 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, built on a 4nm process. For optics, it will feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also come IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The microsite also reveals that the phone can survive accidental exposure to rain or a drop in the swimming pool. The display on the Honor X7c has a 120Hz of refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 850 nits.

The Honor X7c 5G is confirmed to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It is claimed to offer 24 hours of online streaming, 18 hours of online short video, 59 hours of music playback, and 46 hours of calling. There will also be an Ultra Power-Saving Mode, which allows a user to make a 75-minute-long voice call on 2 percent of charge.

Additionally, the Honor X7c 5G will come with 8GB of native RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM, which the brand is advertising as 16GB of total RAM. The phone will also have up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is claimed to allow users to store up to 60,000 images. There will also be a dual stereo speaker setup, along with a 300 percent High-Volume Mode, for better outdoor listening.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X7c 5G, Honor X7c 5G specifications, Honor X7c 5G design, Honor X7c 5G launch in India, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More
Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  6. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  7. Microsoft Is Retiring Its Lens App and Suggests Copilot as Replacement
  8. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  9. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
  4. Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  5. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  8. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  10. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »