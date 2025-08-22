Honor Magic 8 series could launch soon, as revealed by a tipster. This comes after the possible colour options and some specifications of the rumoured lineup were leaked online. The Honor Magic 8 series is expected to succeed the Magic 7 series, which debuted in China in October 2024. The standard Magic 7 sports a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Magic 7 Pro ships with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED screen. However, the company has not confirmed the launch of its next-generation smartphones yet.

Honor Magic 8 Series Could Launch, Availability (Expected)

According to a post by Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), the Chinese smartphone maker could launch the Honor Magic 8 series around the middle of October. Last year's lineup included the standard Magic 7 and the Magic 7 Pro. In January, the tech giant also launched the Honor Magic 7 Lite for the European market.

However, the Honor Magic 8 series is expected to include four models. These include the Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro, Magic 8 Mini, and a Magic 8 Max. Both the Magic 8 Mini and Magic 8 Max models were previously tipped to arrive after the standard and the Pro variants, which means only two models might make their debut in October.

While the Magic 8 Mini is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display, the standard variant could come with a 6.58-inch display. Moreover, the Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 Max might feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which has not been launched yet. The phone could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OV50Q sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. Hence, it could have a similar camera configuration as its predecessor.

Last year's Honor Magic 7 Pro model sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.