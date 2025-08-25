Lava and Redmi recently introduced their new budget-centric smartphones in India. The Indian brand launched Lava Play Ultra, while Redmi introduced the Redmi 15 5G in the market. Both models are equipped with some great features and specifications at this price point, making them a good competitor in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. However, the question here is: which one offers better specifications and features? Is it the Lava Play Ultra that wins the race? Or the Redmi 15 5G emerges as a clear winner? So to answer these questions, we have compiled a detailed comparison of both handsets. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India

The Lava Play Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB option. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon starting August 25, 2025.

The Redmi 15 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is also available with two other variants, including an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 15,999 and a top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration for Rs. 16,999. The handset will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores starting from August 28, 2025.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Design

The Lava Play Ultra comes with a flat-frame design, which looks premium. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Arctic Slate and Arctic Frost. The model also features an IP64 rating, which makes it dust and water-resistant.

The Redmi 15 5G also features an interesting design language. The phone comes with an aerospace-grade metal on the camera module, while the front comes with a punch-hole cutout with minimal bezels. The Redmi 15 5G is available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Display

The Lava Play Ultra is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and comes with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The handset also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1000nits of peak brightness.

In terms of display, the Redmi 15 5G features a massive 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display that comes with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution. The handset also features a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 700nits of peak brightness.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Performance and OS

Coming to performance, the Lava Play Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor that comes with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The handset also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. The model also comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Lava Play Ultra runs on the Android 15 operating system, and you get a clean user interface. The company promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Interestingly, Lava targets the latest smartphone as a gaming device, and it also features a dedicated gaming mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

The Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The model also packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. You also get up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The company promises two years of software updates and four years of security patches with the latest model.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Cameras

In terms of optics, the Lava Play Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The handset packs a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with OIS support and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 15 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a secondary unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Battery

The Lava Play Ultra is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support.

Coming to the battery, the Redmi 15 5G features a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The handset supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging technology. Interestingly, this is one of the first smartphones in this segment to pack the silicon-carbon battery.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Conclusion

To conclude, both smartphones offer an interesting set of features and specifications at this price point. The Lava Play Ultra packs a flat-frame design and offers an AMOLED display coupled with some gaming-centric features. On the other hand, the Redmi 15 5G comes with a bigger display and features a massive silicon-carbon battery. Both models give stiff competition to each other in different departments, and it all boils down to the user preferences. Those who want to explore a clean user interface and want a better display can look for the Lava Play Ultra, while those who want to have bigger battery life coupled with a slightly premium design can consider the Redmi 15 5G.