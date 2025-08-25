Technology News
English Edition

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared

The Lava Play Ultra vs Redmi 15 will offer some good insight into which can be the next budget king.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2025 13:10 IST
Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • The Lava Play Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • The Redmi 15 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • Check out the comparison to know which one is better
Advertisement

Lava and Redmi recently introduced their new budget-centric smartphones in India. The Indian brand launched Lava Play Ultra, while Redmi introduced the Redmi 15 5G in the market. Both models are equipped with some great features and specifications at this price point, making them a good competitor in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. However, the question here is: which one offers better specifications and features? Is it the Lava Play Ultra that wins the race? Or the Redmi 15 5G emerges as a clear winner? So to answer these questions, we have compiled a detailed comparison of both handsets. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India 

The Lava Play Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB option. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon starting August 25, 2025. 

The Redmi 15 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is also available with two other variants, including an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 15,999 and a top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration for Rs. 16,999. The handset will be available for purchase from Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores starting from August 28, 2025.

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Design 

The Lava Play Ultra comes with a flat-frame design, which looks premium. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Arctic Slate and Arctic Frost. The model also features an IP64 rating, which makes it dust and water-resistant.  

REDMI 15 5G Redmi 15

The Redmi 15 5G also features an interesting design language. The phone comes with an aerospace-grade metal on the camera module, while the front comes with a punch-hole cutout with minimal bezels. The Redmi 15 5G is available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Display 

The Lava Play Ultra is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and comes with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The handset also features a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1000nits of peak brightness. 

In terms of display, the Redmi 15 5G features a massive 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display that comes with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution. The handset also features a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 700nits of peak brightness. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Performance and OS

Coming to performance, the Lava Play Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor that comes with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The handset also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. The model also comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Lava Play Ultra runs on the Android 15 operating system, and you get a clean user interface. The company promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Interestingly, Lava targets the latest smartphone as a gaming device, and it also features a dedicated gaming mode to improve the overall gaming experience. 

lava play ultra Lava Ultra Play

The Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The model also packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM. You also get up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The company promises two years of software updates and four years of security patches with the latest model. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Cameras 

In terms of optics, the Lava Play Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The handset packs a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with OIS support and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset features a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 15 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a secondary unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Battery

The Lava Play Ultra is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support. 

Coming to the battery, the Redmi 15 5G features a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The handset supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging technology. Interestingly, this is one of the first smartphones in this segment to pack the silicon-carbon battery. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Conclusion 

To conclude, both smartphones offer an interesting set of features and specifications at this price point. The Lava Play Ultra packs a flat-frame design and offers an AMOLED display coupled with some gaming-centric features. On the other hand, the Redmi 15 5G comes with a bigger display and features a massive silicon-carbon battery. Both models give stiff competition to each other in different departments, and it all boils down to the user preferences. Those who want to explore a clean user interface and want a better display can look for the Lava Play Ultra, while those who want to have bigger battery life coupled with a slightly premium design can consider the Redmi 15 5G. 

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G comparison
  Lava Play Ultra 5G
Lava Play Ultra 5G
Redmi 15 5G
Redmi 15 5G
Key Specs
Display6.67-inch6.90-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300-
Front Camera13-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 5-megapixel50-megapixel
RAM6GB6GB
Storage128GB128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh7000mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 15
Resolution-1080x2340 pixels
See full Comparison »
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Play Ultra, Lava Play Ultra 5G, Lava Play Ultra 5G Price in India, Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Features, Redmi 15 5G India Launch, Redmi 15 5G Price in India, Redmi 15 5G Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Google Vids Allows Users to Edit Videos Directly via Google Drive Website

Related Stories

Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  2. This Is When Apple's New Curved-Glass iPhone Design Could Arrive
  3. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro, and Oppo F31 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: See Design
  4. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  5. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas After Second Outage in a Week
  6. Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC Will Add a New Arabian Location, Story Chapter
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Vids Allows Users to Edit Videos Directly via Google Drive Website
  2. Meta Partners With Midjourney to Bring Its Image and Video Generation Tools to Meta AI Models
  3. Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Getting a Free DLC With New Story Chapter and Arabian Location This Year
  4. OnePlus Pad 3 India Launch Date Announced; to Be Available in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue Colourways
  5. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas Including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai After Second Outage in a Week
  6. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro and Oppo F31 Pro+ Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Tipped to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Winzo Launches Short Video Platform Zo TV, Expands to US After Shutting Down Real-Money Games in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Imminent Launch in India
  9. Apple Reportedly Plans to Ditch Current iPhone Design for a Curved-Glass Look in 2027
  10. Rare Giant Solar Tornado and Plasma Eruption Captured Together on the Sun
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »