Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 180-megapixel periscope camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 January 2024 10:53 IST
Honor Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 6 series is offered in five colourways

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 series is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance
  • The Pro model has a 5,600mAh battery
  • Honor has packed a 5,450mAh battery on the Honor Magic 6
Advertisement

Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro have been launched in China on Thursday. The new Magic series smartphones come with the company's latest MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic 6 series boasts an LTPO OLED display and triple rear cameras. A 180-megapixel periscope sensor headlines the rear camera unit of the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The Honor Magic 6 packs a 5,450mAh battery while the Pro model has a 5,600mAh cell. Both models in the new series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro price

Price of Honor Magic 6 starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The price goes up to CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 16GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 16GB + 512GB configuration.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, in contrast, starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 68,000), while the 16GB + 1TB version is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 77,000).

Both smartphones are available in Liuyunzi (violet), Haihuqing (green), Qi Lianxue (silver), Velvet Black, and Wheat Green (translated from Chinese) colour options and are currently up for pre-order in China.

Details regarding the launch of the Honor Magic 6 lineup in India are yet to be announced by the company. The series is expected to remain as China-exclusive models.

Honor Magic 6 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 runs on the company's new MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,800 pixels) OLED display with refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It runs on the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. The phone carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also features dual speakers alongside dual microphones. Both models in the Honor Magic 6 series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Honor has packed a 5,450mAh battery on the Honor Magic 6 with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 161.8x75.4x8.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has the same SIM, software, and hardware specifications as the regular Honor Magic 6. However, the Pro model features a slightly larger 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 93.20 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a centrally located wide pill for housing the dual selfie cameras and face unlock module. The handset packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

magic 6 pro honor Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro
Photo Credit: Honor

The Magic 6 Pro's standout feature is the rear camera unit. It comes with a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope camera with OIS support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also comprises a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Connectivity options and sensors in the Magic 6 Pro are identical to the Magic 6 Pro. It is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. It measures 162.5x75.8mx8.9mm and 229 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 108-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Honor Magic 6

Honor Magic 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5450mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro Price, Honor Magic 6 Price, Honor Magic 6 Specifications, Honor Magic 6 Pro Specifications, Honor Magic 6 Series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 2 Gets Massive Discount During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024; More Offers Revealed

Related Stories

Honor Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  2. iPhone 13 to Go on Sale at This Price During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Launched in India
  4. Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Launched in India at This Price
  5. Rabbit's New R1 Debuts as Pocket-Sized AI Assistant With 360-Degree Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets Big Discount for Flipkart Republic Day Sale: See Price
  8. Amazfit Helio Ring With EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  9. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
  10. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 4G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 67W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Reflects No Notable Price Change Post ETF Approvals, Most Altcoins Trade in Profits
  3. Honor Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Gets Massive Discount During Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024; More Offers Revealed
  5. Poco X6 Pro With Dimensity 8300-Ultra Chip Launched in India Alongside Poco X6: Price, Specifications
  6. Supergirl Movie: House of the Dragon Star Milly Alcock Reportedly Among Top Picks for the Role
  7. Cryptocurrencies Pose Risks to Emerging Markets, Central Bank's Stand Remains Unchanged: RBI Governor
  8. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  10. Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »