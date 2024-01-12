Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro have been launched in China on Thursday. The new Magic series smartphones come with the company's latest MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Magic 6 series boasts an LTPO OLED display and triple rear cameras. A 180-megapixel periscope sensor headlines the rear camera unit of the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The Honor Magic 6 packs a 5,450mAh battery while the Pro model has a 5,600mAh cell. Both models in the new series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro price

Price of Honor Magic 6 starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The price goes up to CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 16GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 16GB + 512GB configuration.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, in contrast, starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 68,000), while the 16GB + 1TB version is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 77,000).

Both smartphones are available in Liuyunzi (violet), Haihuqing (green), Qi Lianxue (silver), Velvet Black, and Wheat Green (translated from Chinese) colour options and are currently up for pre-order in China.

Details regarding the launch of the Honor Magic 6 lineup in India are yet to be announced by the company. The series is expected to remain as China-exclusive models.

Honor Magic 6 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 runs on the company's new MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,800 pixels) OLED display with refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It runs on the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. The phone carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also features dual speakers alongside dual microphones. Both models in the Honor Magic 6 series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Honor has packed a 5,450mAh battery on the Honor Magic 6 with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 161.8x75.4x8.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has the same SIM, software, and hardware specifications as the regular Honor Magic 6. However, the Pro model features a slightly larger 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 93.20 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a centrally located wide pill for housing the dual selfie cameras and face unlock module. The handset packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Photo Credit: Honor

The Magic 6 Pro's standout feature is the rear camera unit. It comes with a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope camera with OIS support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also comprises a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Connectivity options and sensors in the Magic 6 Pro are identical to the Magic 6 Pro. It is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. It measures 162.5x75.8mx8.9mm and 229 grams.

