HTC U23 Pro Live Images Surface Online Alongside Key Specifications and Features: Report

HTC is reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed the HTC U23 Pro that has surfaced on a Taiwanese message board.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2023 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: HTC Africa

HTC Wildfire E2 Play was launched last month

  • HTC U23 Pro will reportedly have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
  • It is likely to run Android 13 out of the box
  • HTC U23 Pro could sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen

HTC U23 Pro could make its debut soon as the Taiwanese smartphone maker's next smartphone. Nearly a month ago, the HTC Wildfire E2 Play was launched in Africa and now the firm is reportedly working on a new smartphone. The purported handset recently surfaced on a Taiwanese message board, giving us a sneak peek of the design of the phone as well as its key specifications. The HTC U23 Pro is tipped to be equipped with a Snapdragon 700 series SoC. Additionally, the phone is also said to pack 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The purported HTC U23 Pro has been spotted on Taiwan's PTT message board, revealing its design and key features. The phone bears the model number HTC 2QC9100. The leaked images show the phone with a plastic rear cover. The smartphone is likely to pack a quad-camera setup sitting inside a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash. It could have a power button and volume buttons on the right panel whereas the bottom of the phone is shown to have a USB Type-C charging port.

In addition to these, the listing also reveals the camera as well as display specifications of the handset. The phone will have a 108-megapixel main camera with OIS support. The phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Other leaked details include a 4,600mAh battery, wireless charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio port.

Last month, the HTC Wildfire E2 Play was launched in Africa in the entry-level segment. The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a water-drop style cutout housing the front camera. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, HTC Wildfire E2 Play ships with a quad rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an AI-backed face unlock feature. It is also backed by a 4,600mAh battery. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: HTC, HTC U23 Pro, HTC Wildfire E2 Play
Man Arrested in China for Misusing ChatGPT to Generate Fake News of Train Crash

