HTC Wildfire E4 Plus has been launched in Thailand. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has unveiled its latest budget handset in two colourways and it is available in a single storage configuration. It sports a 6.74-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup. The HTC Wildfire E4 is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The handset runs on a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 10W adapter.

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus Price, Availability

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus price is set at THB 3,599 (roughly Rs. 9,747) in Thailand. Customers can purchase the phone in Black and Light Blue colour options.

The company has listed a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the new HTC handset, which is available for purchase via its website.

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus Specifications

The newly unveiled HTC Wildfire E4 Plus sports a 6.74-inch flat touchscreen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has slightly thick bezels on all edges, especially at the bottom. It is powered by an octa core Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The volume rockers and the power button have been placed on the right side of the handset.

There's a dual rear camera setup on the Wildfire E4 Plus with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 0.3-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a water drop-style notch. The camera module at the back also gets dual LED flashes, placed next to each camera lens. The phone runs on Android 14. It also packs a 4,850mAh battery, which is advertised as a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 10W wired charging.

The launch of the HTC Wildfire E4 Plus comes months after the phone was spotted on the Google Play Console website. The company already has the HTC Wildfire E3 in its Wildfire lineup, which was launched in 2021. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.