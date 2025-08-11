Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50 Megapixel Camera, 4,850mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,850mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus is an entry-level smartphone that is powered by an octa core Unisoc T606 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 13:32 IST
HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,850mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E4 Plus is currently available in the Thai market
  • HTC Wildfire E4 Plus has a waterdrop-style notch on the display
  • The phone has a dual rear camera setup
Advertisement

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus has been launched in Thailand. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has unveiled its latest budget handset in two colourways and it is available in a single storage configuration. It sports a 6.74-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup. The HTC Wildfire E4 is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The handset runs on a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged using a 10W adapter.

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus Price, Availability

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus price is set at THB 3,599 (roughly Rs. 9,747) in Thailand. Customers can purchase the phone in Black and Light Blue colour options.

The company has listed a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the new HTC handset, which is available for purchase via its website.

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus Specifications

The newly unveiled HTC Wildfire E4 Plus sports a 6.74-inch flat touchscreen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has slightly thick bezels on all edges, especially at the bottom. It is powered by an octa core Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The volume rockers and the power button have been placed on the right side of the handset.

There's a dual rear camera setup on the Wildfire E4 Plus with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 0.3-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a water drop-style notch. The camera module at the back also gets dual LED flashes, placed next to each camera lens. The phone runs on Android 14. It also packs a 4,850mAh battery, which is advertised as a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 10W wired charging.

The launch of the HTC Wildfire E4 Plus comes months after the phone was spotted on the Google Play Console website. The company already has the HTC Wildfire E3 in its Wildfire lineup, which was launched in 2021. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus

HTC Wildfire E4 Plus

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,850mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HTC Wildfire E4 Plus, HTC Wildfire E4 Plus launch, HTC Wildfire E4 Plus price, HTC Wildfire E4 Plus specifications, HTC
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios
HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,850mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  3. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Revealed: Check Features, Availability
  5. Oppo K13x 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,850mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft Says Forza Motorsport Will Continue to Get Support Despite Cuts at Developer Turn 10 Studios
  3. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Launched in India With Built-In Cooling Fan, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. xAI Expands Grok 4 AI Model to All Users Globally, Offers Increased Rate Limits for a Limited Time
  5. Upcoming Honor Smartphone With Dimensity 8500 SoC Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery
  6. Realme P4 Series Launch Date Revealed; Price Range and Specifications Teased
  7. Realme GT 8 Officially Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch in October; Tipster Leaks Display, Battery Specifications
  8. Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch Date Announced; Amazon Availability, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Revamped Siri With App Intents Feature Next Spring
  10. One UI 8 Beta Programme for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Begins Today: Compatible Models, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »