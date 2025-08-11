Technology News
Realme P4 Series Launch Date Revealed; Price Range and Specifications Teased

Realme P4 series will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 series will succeed the P3 series (pictured) in India

Realme P4 and the P4 Pro are set to launch in India later this month. The company has also teased the specifications and the price range of its upcoming smartphone lineup. Additionally, a Realme executive has also revealed that the Realme P4 series will receive three major Android updates, just like its predecessors, the Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G, and Realme P3 Ultra 5G. The company has also hinted that there might only be two handsets in the Realme P4 series, which could be part of the company's efforts to streamline its portfolio in the country.

Realme P4 Series India Launch Date, Teased Price Range

Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme, revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the upcoming Realme P4 series will launch in India on August 20. The phones in its latest lineup will be available in the country exclusively via online channels like Flipkart. The executive said that the latest addition in the company's P-series will compete with phones from brands like Vivo and Motorola on the e-commerce platform.

The price of the Realme P4 series in India is teased to be under Rs. 30,000. Wong has revealed that the Realme P4 Pro and Realme P4 are promised to receive three major Android updates and four years of regular updates, just like the Realme P3, Realme P3 Pro 5G, and Realme P3 Ultra.

Wong also said that the company is trying to reboot its brand strategy in India. Hence, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is making its product lines leaner, hinting that it might drop a variant or two from its P-series lineup.

While talking about Android updates, the company executive did not mention a Realme P4 Ultra model, adding to the speculation that the tech firm might only unveil two handsets as part of its upcoming P-series.

Realme P4 Series Specifications Teased

Realme P4 series is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with a dedicated GPU Hyper Vision AI chip. However, it is not clear at the moment whether both phones will feature the same SoC. For context, the Realme P3 ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, while the P4 Pro model comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip.

Launched on 19 March in India, the Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and ProXDR support. It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It also packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP69-rated design
  • Quad-curved display with skinny bezel
  • Bad
  • Tons of preinstalled bloatware
  • Only two years of software support
  • Limited camera selection
  • Display not bright enough outdoors
Read detailed Realme P3 Pro 5G review
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Realme P4 Series Launch Date Revealed; Price Range and Specifications Teased
