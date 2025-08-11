Technology News
English Edition

Upcoming Honor Smartphone With Dimensity 8500 SoC Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery

The unnamed handset is speculated to be the Honor Power 2.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2025 12:00 IST
Upcoming Honor Smartphone With Dimensity 8500 SoC Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power (pictured) was launched in April 2025

Highlights
  • Tipster suggests that the handset could pack a 10,000mAh battery
  • The handset is said to have entered the NPI stage for production
  • Redmi is also rumoured to be developing a phone with a high battery
Advertisement

Honor is working on a new smartphone that will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, as per a tipster. The handset is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, potentially becoming one of the first options in the market to get this upcoming SoC. The tipster also suggested that the device has entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage. Although its moniker remains unknown, reports suggest that the purported model could debut as the Honor Power 2.

Honor Smartphone to Launch with a 10,000mAh Battery

This information is from a post by Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) on the Chinese social microblogging platform Weibo. As per the tipster, Honor's Dimensity 8500 SoC-powered phone could have a battery capacity around the 10,000mAh mark.

While much of the information remains confidential, the tipster also highlighted that the purported handset has entered the NPI stage. Notably, this is a crucial step in a product's manufacturing process where it transitions from conceptualisation to mass production and commercialisation.

A product has to pass through several key stages, such as design, development, testing, and manufacturing, before it can be brought to the market for sale.

This information aligns with a previous hint by the same tipster, which revealed that an unnamed China-based OEM was planning to test a handset with a 10,000mAh battery in the first half of 2026. At the time, it was suggested that the device could maintain a profile less than 8.5mm thick, despite packing such a large battery.

Although the tipster stopped short of revealing which model could debut with the Dimensity 8500 SoC and 10,000mAh battery, it is speculated to have the Honor Power 2 moniker. If this turns out to be accurate, the said handset could be a successor to the Honor Power, which was launched in April this year, featuring an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Notably, Honor is not the only OEM working on phones with massive batteries. As per a previous report, Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi is also developing a handset with a battery capacity that ranges between 8,500mAh and 9,000mAh. It is rumoured to be built using an upgraded version of the silicon-carbon technology, which is used today, in order to keep the thickness at a minimum without affecting the battery life.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Power, Honor Power 2
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
My Child Doesn’t Need a PC, Until They Really Do

Related Stories

Upcoming Honor Smartphone With Dimensity 8500 SoC Tipped to Get 10,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  3. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  4. Microsoft Sued for Ending Windows 10 Support
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  6. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
  7. HTC Wildfire E4 Plus With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  8. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  9. Sony WF-C710N Review: Best Noise Cancellation Deal from Sony
  10. Realme GT 8 Launch Teased; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot
  2. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Decision to End Windows 10 Support
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  6. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
  7. iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size
  9. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  10. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »