Honor is working on a new smartphone that will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, as per a tipster. The handset is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, potentially becoming one of the first options in the market to get this upcoming SoC. The tipster also suggested that the device has entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage. Although its moniker remains unknown, reports suggest that the purported model could debut as the Honor Power 2.

Honor Smartphone to Launch with a 10,000mAh Battery

This information is from a post by Digital Chat Station (machine translated from Chinese) on the Chinese social microblogging platform Weibo. As per the tipster, Honor's Dimensity 8500 SoC-powered phone could have a battery capacity around the 10,000mAh mark.

While much of the information remains confidential, the tipster also highlighted that the purported handset has entered the NPI stage. Notably, this is a crucial step in a product's manufacturing process where it transitions from conceptualisation to mass production and commercialisation.

A product has to pass through several key stages, such as design, development, testing, and manufacturing, before it can be brought to the market for sale.

This information aligns with a previous hint by the same tipster, which revealed that an unnamed China-based OEM was planning to test a handset with a 10,000mAh battery in the first half of 2026. At the time, it was suggested that the device could maintain a profile less than 8.5mm thick, despite packing such a large battery.

Although the tipster stopped short of revealing which model could debut with the Dimensity 8500 SoC and 10,000mAh battery, it is speculated to have the Honor Power 2 moniker. If this turns out to be accurate, the said handset could be a successor to the Honor Power, which was launched in April this year, featuring an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Notably, Honor is not the only OEM working on phones with massive batteries. As per a previous report, Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi is also developing a handset with a battery capacity that ranges between 8,500mAh and 9,000mAh. It is rumoured to be built using an upgraded version of the silicon-carbon technology, which is used today, in order to keep the thickness at a minimum without affecting the battery life.

