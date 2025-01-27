HTC appears to be preparing to unveil two new handsets in the Wildfire series. Ahead of any official confirmation from the Taiwanese brand, the unannounced HTC Wildfire E7 and HTC Wildfire E4 Plus reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website, hinting at their imminent launch. The listing does not include any details besides their names. HTC already has models like Wildfire E3 and Wildfire E2 Plus in its portfolio.

TheTechOutlook spotted the listing of HTC Wildfire E4 Plus and HTC Wildfire E7 on the Google Play Console platform. The screenshots shared by the publication confirm the monikers of the phones. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the handsets.

HTC hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the HTC Wildfire E4 Plus and HTC Wildfire E7 smartphones. They are speculated to come with affordable price tags. The brand had launched models like Wildfire E3, HTC Wildfire E2 Plus, and Wildfire E2 Play in previous years.

HTC U24 Pro Price, Specifications

The HTC U24 Pro is the latest model launched by HTC. It was launched in June last year in Taiwan at a starting price tag of TWD 18,990 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant is priced at TWD 20,990 (roughly Rs. 54,000).

HTC U24 Pro runs on Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,436 pixels) OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The HTC U24 Pro is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is expandable with a microSD card. It has an IP67-certified build. It carries a 4,600mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.