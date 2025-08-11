Technology News
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Launched in India With Built-In Cooling Fan, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro variant comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 12:38 IST
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo Launched in India With Built-In Cooling Fan, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 Turbo series is claimed to meet IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 Turbo series supports 80W fast charging and bypass charging
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2
  • The Oppo K13 Turbo series phones have a 7,000 sq mm VC cooling unit
Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro handsets were launched in India on Monday. They are equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a 7,000 sq mm VC cooling unit each. The smartphones have inbuilt fan units and air ducts for active cooling. They sport 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 16-megapixel selfie shooters. The phones are said to meet IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance. Notably, the models were initially introduced in China in July. 

Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India, Availability

Oppo K13 Turbo price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 29,999. It is offered in First Purple, Knight White and Midnight Maverick shades and will go on sale on August 18.

Meanwhile, the price of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is set at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The phone will be sold in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom and Silver Knight colourways starting August 15.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Oppo India e-store and select offline retail stores. Customers can get a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards and no-cost EMI options of up to nine months. 

Oppo also launched the Turbo Back Clip for external cooling, and it is priced at Rs. 3,999.

Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Specifications, Features

Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones both feature a 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, each with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits global brightness level.

The base Oppo K13 Turbo variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the Pro version is backed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. They support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2. The phones will receive two years of major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

For optics, the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro have 50-megapixel main sensors and 2-megapixel secondary sensors at the back alongside 16-megapixel sensors at the front. For thermal management, each handset has an inbuilt fan, air ducts, and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. 

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, as well as the vanilla Oppo K13 Turbo, are backed by 7,000mAh batteries each, with support for 80W wired fast charging as well as bypass charging. They support 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series handsets are claimed to meet IPX6, IPX8 and IPX9 water resistance ratings. The handsets are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication. Both phones measure 162.78×77.22×8.31mm in size. The base and Pro models weigh 207g and 208g, respectively.

Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
xAI Expands Grok 4 AI Model to All Users Globally, Offers Increased Rate Limits for a Limited Time

