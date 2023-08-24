Huawei Mate 60 series is expected to launch soon. The upcoming lineup is likely to succeed the Huawei Mate 50 series, which was released in September 2022. The Mate 50 series included the Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and the Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. Huawei's new Mate 60 lineup may also similarly include a base and a pro model, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Now, a new report has surfaced that suggests the rumoured Mate 60 series handsets may offer advanced satellite connectivity features.

An ITHome report suggests that the upcoming Huawei Mate 60 models may support satellite voice calling by using power amplifier chips. These PA chips help boost the signal created by the communication integrated circuit and feed it to an antenna, as per the report. This method of amplifying is needed for successful satellite communication, including voice communications.

The PA chips that are rumoured to be included in the Huawei Mate 60 series are reportedly not developed by Huawei, instead being developed by an unnamed Chinese chipmaker. While it hasn't been verified, if these chips are included, the Huawei Mate 60 handsets may offer voice calling through satellite connection, without network connectivity. The upcoming lineup has previously been tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC codenamed SM8525.

Huawei Mate X3 and Huawei P60 series including the Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, and Huawei P60 Art models come with these PA chips, which allow users to exchange SMS through two-way satellite communication. Satellite connectivity for SOS calls is also supported on the iPhone 14 lineup, which uses the same technology.

The satellite connection links to other phones or the telephone network through a radio link using satellites orbiting the Earth instead of the ground network signals. This technology is most useful in any remote region or any area outside of the terrestrial coverage area. Aside from Apple, Samsung has also developed its own two-way satellite connectivity system.

