Huawei Pocket S Live Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

Huawei Pocket S is all set to launch in China today (November 2) at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). Just hours before its formal debut, live images and entire specifications of the foldable smartphone have leaked on the Web. The Huawei Pocket S is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Huawei Pocket S could be offered in six different colour options and is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.
Multiple users, including known tipster Whylab, have leaked the renders and specifications of Huawei Pocket S on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The renders show the foldable handset in six different colours - Cherry Pink, Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Gren, Primrose Gold, and Obsidian Black. The clamshell phone is seen to have a hole-punch display design. The renders also show a dual rear camera unit arranged in round-shaped camera islands.
As per the leaks, the Huawei Pocket S runs on HarmonyOS 3 and packs a 6.9-inch (1,180x2,790 pixels) foldable OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a 1.04-inch secondary outer display with 340 x 340 pixels resolution. The Huawei Pocket S could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.
For optics, Huawei is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup on the Pocket S, comprising a 40-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It could feature a 10.7-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Huawei Pocket S is tipped to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.
The launch of the Huawei Pocket S in China will take place today at 7:00 local time (4:30pm IST). It is expected to come as a toned-down version of the Snapdragon 888-powered Huawei P50 Pocket.
