Huawei Mate 70 Air was launched in China as the latest addition to the tech firm's smartphone lineup. It boasts a slim form factor, which a thickness of 6.6mm. The phone is sold in two variants and they are powered by Kirin processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is currently available to pre-order in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. It gets a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new Huawei Mate 70 Air is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 70 Air Price, Availability

Huawei Mate 70 Air price is set at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB variants are priced at CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage will set you back by CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 65,000).

The handset is currently available to pre-order in China via the company's online store. The Huawei Mate 70 Air is offered in Obsidian Black, Feathered White, and Gold and Silver Brocade (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Huawei Mate 70 Air Specifications, Features

The Huawei Mate 70 Air runs on the company's own HarmonyOS 5.1 operating system and sports a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1,320×2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 1.07 billion colours. While the 16GB RAM variant is powered by a Kirin 9020A chipset, the 12GB RAM model features a Kirin 9020B SoC. Both options feature up to 512GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Huawei Mate 70 Air has a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) 1/1.3-inch main sensor, a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 1.5-megapixel multi-spectral colour camera. The primary and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation.

On the front, the Huawei Mate 70 Air gets a 10.7-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The phone is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos and supports AI dynamic photos, HDR, slow motion, time-lapse, smile capture, and voice-activated shooting models.

Huawei's new handset also supports Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo, NavIC, and BeiDou for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, a gravity sensor, an IR blaster, a gyroscope, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, a proximity light sensor, a flicker sensor, and a colour temperature sensor.

The Huawei Mate 70 Air is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. It does not support wireless charging. The handset is claimed to be IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 165×81.5×6.6mm in dimensions, and weighs about 208g.