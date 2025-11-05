Technology News
Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Moto G57: Price, Specifications

Moto G57 is equipped with a smaller 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 18:36 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 run on Android 16

Highlights
  • Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power have 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor
  • Moto G57 shares all specifications with the Power variant, except battery
  • They have IP64 dust and water resistance rating
Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 have been launched in international markets on Wednesday as the latest budget smartphones from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phones are equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and sport a 6.72-inch display. The Moto G57 Power features a 7,000mAh battery, while the Moto G57 carries a 5,200mAh battery. Both models feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. They have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Moto G57 Power, Moto G57 Price and Availability

The Moto G57 Power is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 28,000). It is currently available in Europe via the company website and other retail partners in Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Pink Lemonade colour options.

The vanilla Moto G57 is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and will go on sale in the Middle East via the company website and regular retail partners. The handset is not listed on Motorola's UK website at the time of writing. 

Moto G57 Power, Moto G57 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) Moto G57 Power runs on Android 16 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 391ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver up to 1050 nits of brightness in peak brightness mode. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Both handsets run on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB with the RAM Boost 4.0 technology, which utilises unused storage on the smartphone.

The Moto G57 and Moto G57 Power come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 3-in-1 light sensor. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the Moto G57 Power include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for biometric authentication. Other sensors onboard are the ambient light sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, sensor hub, proximity, and SAR sensor. The smartphone has stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

The Moto G57 Power houses a 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. The smartphone offers an IP64 dust and water resistance rating and MIL-STD-810H6 certification for military-grade durability. The handset measures 166.23×76.50×8.60mm and weighs 210.6g.

The Moto G57 shares all core specifications with the Power variant, but the standard model features a slightly smaller 5,200mAh battery, while still supporting the same 30W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
