Huawei Mate 80 Series Battery and Display Features Revealed Ahead of November 25 Launch

Huawei's Mate 80 series could offer the best battery life on the company's smartphones to date.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 70 Air (pictured) was launched in China earlier this month with a 6,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 80 series launches on November 25 in China
  • Leak claims Mate 80 Pro Max could reach 8000 nits brightness
  • Dual-layer OLED panel tipped for Mate 80 Pro Max display
Huawei Mate 80 series will be launched in China on November 25, and the company has begun sharing new details ahead of the launch. After showcasing camera samples, Huawei has now highlighted a major battery feature aimed at users who spend extended time outdoors, while separate leaks suggest substantial display upgrades for the top-end model. Earlier this month, the company introduced the Huawei Mate 70 Air with a 6,500mAh battery and a 6.6mm thickness.

Huawei Mate 80 Series to Feature New Outdoor Mode

In a new video published on Weibo, Huawei revealed that the Mate 80 series will introduce a battery-saving feature called Outdoor Mode. The company claims that this mode can keep the phone running for up to 14 days on a full charge — which means it could offer much longer battery life than its competitors. 

Although this estimate likely reflects limited functionality rather than everyday performance, it could be a sign that Huawei's next handsets are designed to offer extended battery life for hikers, frequent travellers and users who spend long periods away from power outlets.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Display Brightness (Expected)

Alongside Huawei's official teaser, a new leak hints at a dramatic display upgrade for the Mate 80 Pro Max. After Huawei Consumer Business Chairman Richard Yu showcased the device performing clearly in direct sunlight, tipster Fixed Focus Digital suggested the model could support up to 8,000 nits peak brightness.

If accurate, this would surpass current leaders such as the Honor Magic 8 Pro at 6,000 nits and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at 2,600 nits, positioning Huawei's flagship as one of the brightest smartphone displays to date. The improvement is expected to boost outdoor readability and HDR performance.

Previous reports also indicated that the Mate 80 Pro Max may use a dual-layer OLED panel, a technology known for higher contrast, reduced light interference and more vivid rendering. However, Huawei has not confirmed any display specifications, and all brightness claims should be treated cautiously until launch.

Huawei Mate 70 Air

Huawei Mate 70 Air

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 7.00-inch
Front Camera 10.7-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 1.5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 5.1
Resolution 1,320x2,760 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Mate 80, Huawei Mate 80 Series, Huawei, Huawei Mate 80 Pro, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Valve's Steam Machine Could Be Priced Above 'Console Pricing Model' of $500
Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Android 16, Improved Animations and Extra Dark Mode

