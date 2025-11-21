Huawei Mate 80 series will be launched in China on November 25, and the company has begun sharing new details ahead of the launch. After showcasing camera samples, Huawei has now highlighted a major battery feature aimed at users who spend extended time outdoors, while separate leaks suggest substantial display upgrades for the top-end model. Earlier this month, the company introduced the Huawei Mate 70 Air with a 6,500mAh battery and a 6.6mm thickness.

Huawei Mate 80 Series to Feature New Outdoor Mode

In a new video published on Weibo, Huawei revealed that the Mate 80 series will introduce a battery-saving feature called Outdoor Mode. The company claims that this mode can keep the phone running for up to 14 days on a full charge — which means it could offer much longer battery life than its competitors.

Although this estimate likely reflects limited functionality rather than everyday performance, it could be a sign that Huawei's next handsets are designed to offer extended battery life for hikers, frequent travellers and users who spend long periods away from power outlets.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Display Brightness (Expected)

Alongside Huawei's official teaser, a new leak hints at a dramatic display upgrade for the Mate 80 Pro Max. After Huawei Consumer Business Chairman Richard Yu showcased the device performing clearly in direct sunlight, tipster Fixed Focus Digital suggested the model could support up to 8,000 nits peak brightness.

If accurate, this would surpass current leaders such as the Honor Magic 8 Pro at 6,000 nits and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at 2,600 nits, positioning Huawei's flagship as one of the brightest smartphone displays to date. The improvement is expected to boost outdoor readability and HDR performance.

Previous reports also indicated that the Mate 80 Pro Max may use a dual-layer OLED panel, a technology known for higher contrast, reduced light interference and more vivid rendering. However, Huawei has not confirmed any display specifications, and all brightness claims should be treated cautiously until launch.

